Life Again?: Staying local with Latino goodness

Due to my diet, I don’t eat out much these days, but I recently did and thought I’d share some Latino flare for those on the lookout for some new eateries in 2021.

Being Mexican-American, I grew up with a mother who knew how to throw down in the kitchen with plenty of incredible meals (and the occasional questionable ones) such as pozole, gorditas and enchiladas. It’s a definite treat whenever I get to visit and she cooks some of these flavorful dishes.

Whenever I crave any of them, I always look for authentic restaurants that can come close to mom’s cooking. Sorry, but none have beaten her yet. But in the search of childhood nirvana, I’ve stumbled across a couple of local restaurants that hold their own.

Most of these are small hole-in-the-wall joints that you wouldn’t think twice about. A couple you might even miss completely while driving or walking by. These five restaurants are in no specific order and I order something different at all of them.

1. Toti’s Pupuseria, 306 E. 7th St., Hanford

A local favorite, Toti’s never fails to deliver tastiness with their varying pupusas. The revuelta, which contains mixed cheese, refried beans and pork meat, is definitely the best. All three elements combine into perfect harmony with each bite. Add the salsa and my day is made.

That being said, all of their more than half dozen pupusas are delectable. The queso con frijol and loroco con queso are two of my other favorites.

Their drinks are also vastly underrated with horchata and the ensalada being my favorite. Try them out because you won’t be disappointed.