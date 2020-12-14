Life Again?: Reflections on an eminently unforgettable year

We’re nearing the finish line of this long-winded marathon that is 2020 (I had to check the calendar to verify this) and during this time — now more than ever — I like to take a step back and reflect on the year and its many blessings.

Yes, blessings. As someone who carries his faith in many facets of life, I always try and stay positive.

Has it been a stressful year? Yes. Has it been an eye-opening year? Yes. Has it been a tragic year? Unfortunately, yes.

As a matter of fact, the last question is an understatement. There’s been plenty of loss for so many. Friends of mine have lost family members to COVID-19, while others have lost their businesses due to the global pandemic. Nothing has been easy and everything has been hard.

Still, I give thanks to God.

First, I’m healthy and my family is healthy — that’s enough for me right there. Without good health, you have nothing. It doesn’t matter how nice your car is or how fancy the food is you eat if you’re not healthy. The rest of this list is just a cherry on top.

Second, I still have a job. During a time where many have been laid off, I know how lucky I am to still be employed. Albeit I’ve been furloughed since April, at least I’ve been able to have some sort of steady income during these nine-plus months of the pandemic.

Third, this year has really helped restore my faith in people and also shown me those who are true friends. Ironically, this has been done by exposing a lot of people’s true colors. Some have been selfish and stupid, and others have shown the utmost compassion and care.