Life Again?: Rediscovering an old feeling of normal

If you know me, it’s no secret that I’ve taken the COVID-19 pandemic seriously over the last year. From wearing masks and social distancing to avoiding large gatherings and small indoor spaces, I’ve tried to limit my exposure, especially as a reporter.
But I recently went to the Fashion Fair Mall with a friend and it left me with a rejuvenated sense of old life and the normalcy a lot of us have been craving over the last year.
I have to preface it by saying that both my friend and I have been vaccinated, which left me with a lot less to worry about when roaming the mall with others inside. And, of course, we still wore our masks and took the precautions that the stores asked of us.
As rates have plummeted thanks to the vaccination efforts, it’s been wonderful to see how things have opened up and how life has started to find its footing again. So as I scanned the mall, it was nice to find that familiar feeling — life.
There was the intoxicating aroma of mall food, the striking neon signs for stores like H&M, and even the guys at kiosks who try to guilt you into buying their stuff. Spoiler alert: I didn’t buy their stuff.
My senses were overwhelmed but thriving, curious yet cautious, welcoming and ecstatic, and all the while I couldn't be happier to share various moments with my friend. It’s almost like I had forgotten what it was like to have that social interaction for a sustained amount of time. Maybe not forgotten, but I needed a refresher in Social Interaction 101.
For a moment, I was lost and immersed in the wonder of seeing someone else browse through their favorite items and head to stores I had never even heard of. My friend showed me what they liked and said no to everything I suggested.
I scanned the various sunglasses at Sunglass Hut, especially the Ray-Bans, but luckily my friend talked me out of buying another pair that I don’t need. This seemed to repeat itself throughout. After we were satisfied with our visit, we headed out.
At some point, I also may or may not have tried to push open a door that said pull. But we’ll forget that moment.
Prior to entering the mall, we stuffed ourselves with Chick-fil-A, another delightful experience. I even drank soda for the first time since December. All in all, it was quite the day.
Who knew “normal” could bring such therapeutic benefits, but that’s exactly what the day was. I look forward to more of them as 2021 moves along. A special thanks to my friend for putting up with me all day.
Like I said before, after this pandemic is over, I’ll never take the little things for granted again.
