Life Again?: Rediscovering an old feeling of normal

If you know me, it’s no secret that I’ve taken the COVID-19 pandemic seriously over the last year. From wearing masks and social distancing to avoiding large gatherings and small indoor spaces, I’ve tried to limit my exposure, especially as a reporter.

But I recently went to the Fashion Fair Mall with a friend and it left me with a rejuvenated sense of old life and the normalcy a lot of us have been craving over the last year.

I have to preface it by saying that both my friend and I have been vaccinated, which left me with a lot less to worry about when roaming the mall with others inside. And, of course, we still wore our masks and took the precautions that the stores asked of us.

As rates have plummeted thanks to the vaccination efforts, it’s been wonderful to see how things have opened up and how life has started to find its footing again. So as I scanned the mall, it was nice to find that familiar feeling — life.

There was the intoxicating aroma of mall food, the striking neon signs for stores like H&M, and even the guys at kiosks who try to guilt you into buying their stuff. Spoiler alert: I didn’t buy their stuff.

My senses were overwhelmed but thriving, curious yet cautious, welcoming and ecstatic, and all the while I couldn't be happier to share various moments with my friend. It’s almost like I had forgotten what it was like to have that social interaction for a sustained amount of time. Maybe not forgotten, but I needed a refresher in Social Interaction 101.

For a moment, I was lost and immersed in the wonder of seeing someone else browse through their favorite items and head to stores I had never even heard of. My friend showed me what they liked and said no to everything I suggested.