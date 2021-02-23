Life Again?: Off the Vine is on the money

Not three weeks since their grand opening, Off the Vine is already one of my favorite places to grab a bite.

The small eatery in Hanford has a simple approach — fresh, locally sourced menu items. From their Jalapeno Business hot sandwich to the Wedging It In salad, everything I’ve tried has been tasteful and savory.

The former is my absolute favorite sandwich. The melted cheddar and cream cheese give an initial gooey bite followed by the saltiness of bacon and flavorful spice of blistered jalapeños smashed between two pieces of perfectly toasted sourdough bread. Other sandwiches, some of which are self-explanatory, are Classic Turkey, Eggin it on, Playing Chicken, and more. My plan is to try all of them.

Wedging It In is as fresh a salad as you can get in these parts. I haven’t tried their others, which include Perfectly Pear, Very Berry and Walnut Apple, but I will say I’ve heard positive reviews all around.

Off the Vine also has soup, which appears to rotate on a weekly basis. I’ve had their kale soup and lasagna soup, with both being super tasty. I had my reservations about the lasagna soup, but after tasting it, I won’t question anything Off the Vine puts out.

I haven’t had the chance to try too many of their desserts, but it’s another area where they display their affection for local. The cookie dough jar that I did try was a mix of chocolate, chocolate chips and cookie dough, and came from Courtney’s Confectionery, a business located in Visalia.