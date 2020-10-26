Life Again?: My name is the bane of my existence

OK, that headline might be a little overdramatic. That being said, if you’ve been following along with this column, then you already know that’s standard protocol.

Yes, my name is Noe.

No, it was not my choice.

Yes, I love my name.

No, I would not change it.

But damn if it doesn’t drive me nuts some days. It’s only three letters. So simple. Psych.

The most common pronunciation is “No” because everyone thinks the “e” is silent. No, it’s not.

Back in the day, every time a substitute came to class, whether it was elementary, middle or high school, it was always the same story during roll call. “Is No here?” the sub would ask. My response was “No.” It happened so often, friends actually looked at me in anticipation of the inevitable vocal gaffe to which we always laughed at.

And it doesn’t stop at school. Anywhere and everywhere I go, it’s always the same thing. Do I blame the person who incorrectly pronounces it? Not at all. I love that they’re trying.

Just over the weekend, I was asked how my name was pronounced at least three times. I really like that people genuinely want to know, but imagine having to do this for over 20 years. It can be a little vexing.

When I got to Hanford, I let out a long sigh because I knew I was going to have explain it all over again after I had spent more than eight months doing the same thing in Palmdale. It’s been over three years now and I still haven’t been able to explain it. Maybe I’m the problem.