Life Again?: Lighten up the lockdown with Christmas cheer

HANFORD — I’m not sure if I’m the only one, but I find aimlessly driving through the streets of Hanford (or any city) can be therapeutic. Now add Christmas lights to the equation and that’s a whole therapy session.
With the new lockdown in order, I figured it’d be better to find something positive to do than mope around.
So there I was on Sunday night traversing the various streets of Hanford with the help of the Facebook page Christmas Lights of Hanford. As one might guess, it’s a list of homes or locations one can visit to see some gnarly Christmas light displays.
On the list, the city is split into four sections: northwest, northeast, southwest and southeast. As of writing this column, there are nearly 40 addresses on the list and it continues to be updated daily.
I definitely don’t have time to visit every home, but I went to seven and they didn’t disappoint. The places I visited, in order, are:
- 794 Mount Vernon Ave.
- 1182 Hansen Court
- 1052 W. Muir Way
- 1117 W. Northstar Drive
- 7881 Fargo Place
- 817 Clover Lane
- 400 N. Douty Street, Hanford Civic Auditorium
Disclaimer: The Hanford Civic Auditorium isn’t on the list, but I thought it would be a good place to end.
The first location immediately caught my eye with its lights reaching from end to end on the property. Candy canes lined the lawn and green lights climbed the two trees in the front yard complemented by snowmen and Santa Claus down below.
The second stop on the list provided what seemed like endless visual stimulation with a dazzling light display. Full of various characters and a large display with a star on top, the lights cycled from green to red to purple to blue to other colors for minutes on end.
1052 W. Muir Way provided more of the same in the way of a sweet light show. A train accents the various lights around it and a Christmas tree in the center brings the whole thing together. The mesmerizing display definitely deserves a couple minutes to fully appreciate.
The coolest part about the fourth spot, for me, was the tunnel of lights leading down the pathway. The glow and look of the lights makes you feel a little out of this world when standing under them. An inflatable nutcracker, reindeer and Santa Claus in a helicopter make the scene one of the cutest of the night.
I knew that Fargo Place has some larger properties, but they didn’t have to snap like they did! A sprawling display from end to end on the property made it difficult to capture everything — even with my ultra wide-angle lens. It seems almost impossible to see everything they have on the property with a nutcracker, train, snowman, a beautifully lit wreath and a display of the birth of Jesus just to name a few. This was by far the largest display of the night.
817 Clover Lane provided the sweetest display, and probably the best for children, with adorable dogs, a polar bear, a waving Santa Claus and so much more. The light-up inflatable characters are all so jolly and the lights around the tree and on the roof are beautifully done. It was one of my favorites of the night.
The Hanford Civic Auditorium provided simplicity to close the night. The Christmas tree lit up with the auditorium in the background was perfect.
Like I said previously, it’s a great way to lighten up the lockdown and spend some time with family and friends. Take a couple hours — and maybe some snacks — to take in the various displays. I guarantee you won’t regret it.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
