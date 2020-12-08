Life Again?: Lighten up the lockdown with Christmas cheer

HANFORD — I’m not sure if I’m the only one, but I find aimlessly driving through the streets of Hanford (or any city) can be therapeutic. Now add Christmas lights to the equation and that’s a whole therapy session.

With the new lockdown in order, I figured it’d be better to find something positive to do than mope around.

So there I was on Sunday night traversing the various streets of Hanford with the help of the Facebook page Christmas Lights of Hanford. As one might guess, it’s a list of homes or locations one can visit to see some gnarly Christmas light displays.

On the list, the city is split into four sections: northwest, northeast, southwest and southeast. As of writing this column, there are nearly 40 addresses on the list and it continues to be updated daily.

I definitely don’t have time to visit every home, but I went to seven and they didn’t disappoint. The places I visited, in order, are:

794 Mount Vernon Ave. 1182 Hansen Court 1052 W. Muir Way 1117 W. Northstar Drive 7881 Fargo Place 817 Clover Lane 400 N. Douty Street, Hanford Civic Auditorium

Disclaimer: The Hanford Civic Auditorium isn’t on the list, but I thought it would be a good place to end.

The first location immediately caught my eye with its lights reaching from end to end on the property. Candy canes lined the lawn and green lights climbed the two trees in the front yard complemented by snowmen and Santa Claus down below.