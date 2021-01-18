Life Again?: Leveling up with photogs and models downtown

I had no idea what to expect, but I’m glad I took the chance.

As I left the NFC Divisional Round playoff game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter on Sunday, I was checking my backpack.

Camera? Check. SD card? Check. Lenses? Check. Batteries? Check.

I was headed to the third annual Night Photography Meetup hosted by Megan Francis from Four Percent Photo. I had never met her and had only corresponded via Instagram for a brief moment.

Like I said, I had no idea what was going to transpire or for how long. I just knew the event began at 5 p.m. and there were going to be other photographers and models present.

As soon as I got there, I knew it was going to go well. Megan’s infectious smile and warm welcome put me at ease and over the next two and a half hours, lots of magic was created between more than a dozen photographers and models.

In my first column of 2021, I said one of my New Year’s resolutions was to become a better photographer. To put it simply, the night photography meetup was incredible.

We all met at the Hanford Fox Theatre and paired up with a model. Everyone had their own vibe with some gravitating towards the colorful lights, while others shot with the theater as a backdrop.