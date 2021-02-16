Life Again?: Jefferson’s Hotwings brings the flavor

HANFORD — After an early run in the 2010s, Jefferson’s Hotwings made its return to Hanford in February, and the locals are already loving the old/new joint.

For Keith Jefferson, owner of Jefferson’s Hotwings, the concept is simple — they make delicious wings.

“We specialize in wings, different flavors and it’s a locally-owned, family-ran operation,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson’s Hotwings offers a dozen different wing flavors, including Caribbean Jerk, Lemon Pepper and Garlic Parmesan. When I took a visit to try their wings — for research purposes of course — I had the Original Hot and Sweet Chili, which I was told was “slept on.”

Both batches of wings were tender, juicy and full of flavor. One of my biggest gripes is when you order wings and they’re barely tossed in sauce. I’m happy to say that Jefferson’s Hotwings did not fit into that category.

It’s another local spot I’ll frequent and I’m happy to recommend to others.

The brick and mortar location opened on Feb. 5, but Jefferson’s Hotwings was selling a couple weeks prior out of a small food booth — one they plan on using at future local events to get the word out.

Jefferson gave a huge thank you to the city, which was instrumental when it came to opening the new location at 104 N. 11th Ave.

“The City of Hanford has really supported us,” Jefferson said. “They supported us so much that they helped us open this place up within five days.”

Jefferson’s Hotwings previously existed from 2010-2013 on 10th Avenue, but closed when the economy went down. As a union electrician, Jefferson said people continued to ask him about his wings and he finally decided to bring them back.