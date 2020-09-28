Life Again?: I still can’t remember anyone’s name

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: You meet someone and immediately forget their name.
As a reporter, I face this dilemma just about every day. Some see it as a curse, but I say I’ve been blessed with the ability to forget names in an instant — at least that’s how I make myself feel better.
If you can relate, then we’re now best friends.
The routine is the same, I pull up to a news or sporting event, say hello to someone and then completely blank on what just happened. I haven’t the slightest clue what their name is or why I can’t remember it when the event in question happened two seconds prior.
After more than a couple years of being a reporter, I figured I'd have gotten better at it. Nope.
I like to attribute it to the fact that I’m a terrible human being. A little dramatic? Maybe. Although, I’m known for being dramatic.
Either way, I still can’t remember their name and I’m left looking stupid. I’m glad to say that I’m not alone. Apparently, this happens more often than not.
So much so that Time Magazine did a piece on this wonderful mishap titled “Why You Forget Names Immediately — And How to Remember Them.” One of my favorite explanations in the piece is that we forget names because “you’re just not that interested.”
So I guess it’s confirmed that I’m a terrible human being who has no interest in anyone else but my self-absorbed self.
The New York Times also wrote about this social gaffe in a story called “I Can’t Remember Anyone’s Name. Maybe That’s Not a Problem?” where the writer offered a humorous, albeit effective, solution for never forgetting a name again. In short, just give the person or people a new name.
But back to my situation. Just one prime example of my forgetfulness involves local eatery Toti’s Pupuseria. I’ve gone to the Salvadoran restaurant for nearly three years now and the same man has taken my order every time.
I say man, but really he’s a friend, which makes the situation all the worse. We always happily greet each other and catch up on our latest doings. I know for a fact I’ve asked for his name twice. Of course, as I type this column, I have no idea what it is or the letter it even starts with.
By the way, I highly recommend the revuelta pupusa, a mixture of cheese, pork and beans, along with an ensalada — a refreshing fruit drink. Shameless plug for my nameless friend.
Now I know some people are offended when their name’s forgotten. I can’t say I really blame them, but I also don’t think it’s that big of a deal. But fragile egos stay fragile.
I know my friend at Toti’s Pupuseria wouldn’t mind if I asked for his name today, tomorrow and the rest of eternity, but it really doesn’t feel right.
And just for the record, I couldn’t care less if someone forgets my name. As a matter of fact, I expect people to forget my name because no one can ever pronounce it (but that’s another issue for another column).
Now Toti’s Pupuseria is just one of countless examples that I can spew. But this column would then turn into a novel of all the times I’ve had a name pushed into my brain only to be expelled moments later.
So what’s the point of this incessant dribbling? To say that it’s OK to forget someone’s name. It’s OK to ask for it again. It’s OK to continue to forget names. We all do it at some point.
Well, I’m off to “learn” a couple new names. I think Toti’s Pupuseria would be a good place to start.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
