Life Again?: I still can’t remember anyone’s name

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: You meet someone and immediately forget their name.

As a reporter, I face this dilemma just about every day. Some see it as a curse, but I say I’ve been blessed with the ability to forget names in an instant — at least that’s how I make myself feel better.

If you can relate, then we’re now best friends.

The routine is the same, I pull up to a news or sporting event, say hello to someone and then completely blank on what just happened. I haven’t the slightest clue what their name is or why I can’t remember it when the event in question happened two seconds prior.

After more than a couple years of being a reporter, I figured I'd have gotten better at it. Nope.

I like to attribute it to the fact that I’m a terrible human being. A little dramatic? Maybe. Although, I’m known for being dramatic.

Either way, I still can’t remember their name and I’m left looking stupid. I’m glad to say that I’m not alone. Apparently, this happens more often than not.

So much so that Time Magazine did a piece on this wonderful mishap titled “Why You Forget Names Immediately — And How to Remember Them.” One of my favorite explanations in the piece is that we forget names because “you’re just not that interested.”

So I guess it’s confirmed that I’m a terrible human being who has no interest in anyone else but my self-absorbed self.

The New York Times also wrote about this social gaffe in a story called “I Can’t Remember Anyone’s Name. Maybe That’s Not a Problem?” where the writer offered a humorous, albeit effective, solution for never forgetting a name again. In short, just give the person or people a new name.