Life Again?: I’m tired of masks

The first song I’m listening to when this is all over? “Mask Off” by Future.

With COVID-19 cases surging around the country and continued closures upon us, it appears my love-hate relationship is going to continue for the foreseeable future.

I’m referring to my mask of course. I guess it’s technically masks since I’ve got nearly a dozen in tow now.

I love it because it helps protect me from the coronavirus. I hate it for just about every other reason. Aside from deflecting the chilly morning wind and providing the occasional anonymity, these masks irritate my ears, make working out a lot harder, etc.

But now with Kings County on a precarious edge about to dive back into the Widespread Tier 1 with more closures after about a month in the Substantial Tier 2, it’s even more necessary than ever.

So as much I hate it, it’s the right thing to do.

Not only has continued research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shown that masks work when it comes to significantly reducing your chances of contracting COVID-19, but it protects others as well.

According to the CDC, “Seven studies have confirmed the benefit of universal masking in community level analyses: in a unified hospital system, a German city, a U.S. state, a panel of U.S. states and Washington, D.C., as well as both Canada and the U.S. nationally.” The bottom line is when masks are used, they decrease the rates of COVID-19 transmission and death.