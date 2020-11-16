Life Again?: I’m tired of masks

The first song I’m listening to when this is all over? “Mask Off” by Future.
With COVID-19 cases surging around the country and continued closures upon us, it appears my love-hate relationship is going to continue for the foreseeable future.
I’m referring to my mask of course. I guess it’s technically masks since I’ve got nearly a dozen in tow now.
I love it because it helps protect me from the coronavirus. I hate it for just about every other reason. Aside from deflecting the chilly morning wind and providing the occasional anonymity, these masks irritate my ears, make working out a lot harder, etc.
But now with Kings County on a precarious edge about to dive back into the Widespread Tier 1 with more closures after about a month in the Substantial Tier 2, it’s even more necessary than ever.
So as much I hate it, it’s the right thing to do.
Not only has continued research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shown that masks work when it comes to significantly reducing your chances of contracting COVID-19, but it protects others as well.
According to the CDC, “Seven studies have confirmed the benefit of universal masking in community level analyses: in a unified hospital system, a German city, a U.S. state, a panel of U.S. states and Washington, D.C., as well as both Canada and the U.S. nationally.” The bottom line is when masks are used, they decrease the rates of COVID-19 transmission and death.
I’m happy to say that we’ve upgraded and made masks a lot more fashionable and comfortable with logos, designs and other decorations. I’ve got Dodgers, Adidas and Playboy in my repertoire of masks.
I’m unhappy to say that people continue to gather at an endless pace with no regard for any safety in mind. We’re all adults here, so we can all make our own decisions. The biggest problem is adults continue making choices with child-like minds.
I hear it all the time as a reporter: COVID-19 won’t affect me, so I don’t need to wear a mask. If you want to stay home that’s fine, but I’m going to continue going out. People die all the time. Masks don’t work.
All I keep hearing is me, me, me. Consideration for others shouldn’t be hard, but it’s been an Olympic sport in 2020. Ironically, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were postponed this year.
Believe me when I say not wearing a mask isn't making anyone a martyr. It's not a sign of patriotism. It's hardly rebellious. It's simply showing a lack of concern for others.
A story in the Los Angeles Times last week detailed how a wedding with 55 guests turned into a super-spreading event in early August. It ended with over 170 people contracting COVID-19 and seven people dying. None of those who died attended the wedding.
I can say that if I was one of those seven people who died due to the carelessness of others, I’d be mad as hell. And I’d haunt the person who gave it to me for the rest of their days.
I’m not here to tell anyone how to live. I’m not here to tell anyone to “cancel” Thanksgiving or “skip” Christmas — although many have offered alternatives for celebrating the holidays. I’m not here to tell anyone to forego the roundtable discussion about why their uncle’s casserole is better than their aunt’s. I’m not here to tell anyone any of that. It’s not my place. We'll all do what we think is most appropriate.
I’m just here to say that we can do better as a society. We can care about others and mask up when we’re at a party, work function or family event. It’s not hard.
I’m tired of masks, but I’m even more tired of those don’t wear them.
