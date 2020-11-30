Life Again?: I finally lost my Dutch Bros virginity

LEMOORE — Guys, I did the thing.

After years of hearing about Dutch Bros Coffee, I finally had to try it and the new location in Lemoore provided just that opportunity on Nov. 23.

I know what you’re thinking. How have you never had Dutch Bros before? As I’ve previously stated, I grew up in Southern California where Dutch Bros was — and still is — pretty much nonexistent. As a matter of fact, there’s not a single one in all of Los Angeles County.

So when the Lemoore shop opened on Nov. 6, I knew it was finally time to lose my Dutch Bros virginity.

I’ll preface this by admitting that I’m not a regular coffee drinker nor am I big fan of the caffeinated drink in general. But every now and then, I do get basic and go to Starbucks for a Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino or a Peppermint White Hot Chocolate.

I had originally tried to go to Dutch Bros on Saturday, but the line was about 30-35 cars deep and there was no way I was about to wait in line for coffee. So fast forward two days later and there I was at 3:20 p.m.

There were a dozen cars ahead of me, but the line moved along at a swift pace. The young woman who took my order was kind in every way and chatted with me for a couple of minutes, which is always greatly appreciated. The gal who delivered my order was equally as pleasant.

I’d been told everyone at the Dutch Bros in Lemoore is courteous to the highest extent. I can say without hesitation that was absolutely true. I exited with my order at 3:35 — 15 minutes flat.