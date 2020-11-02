Life Again?: How to survive Election Night

The election is finally upon us. Dread is setting in for some, while others are giddy like children on Christmas Eve. Whatever you’re feeling, here’s a guide on how to get through Election Night.

Note: I’m not responsible for any injuries that may occur following this completely nonsense list.

1. Don’t watch it — Spare yourself the hours of inconsequential numbers. More than likely, a winner won’t be declared on Tuesday night.

2. Watch it, but keep copious amounts of alcohol available — This one will be me. It’s also self-explanatory.

3. Workout — Hit the gym and get that new PR. No one ever gained muscle from sitting on the couch.

4. Work an extra shift — Not only will you earn extra paper, but you’ll still have work the next day regardless of who wins.

5. Play a board game — You’ve probably been doing this one for a little while during the pandemic, so one more game of Monopoly, UNO or Cards Against Humanity won’t hurt.

6. Marie Kondo your closet finally — You know you own the book and are one of the millions of viewers searching for the videos on YouTube. Just do it.

7. Turn the election into a drinking game — Every time someone says “...election of our lifetime” or “soul of our nation” take a drink. Don’t make it too easy like “sleepy” or “orange” because you’ll be sloshed in five minutes.

8. Wager some money — With a friend, bet on which states will end up blue and which will be red. Double the cash on swing states.