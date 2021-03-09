Life Again?: Gotti’s Kitchen is part passion, part family, all perfection

Pull up to Gotti’s Kitchen in Hanford and you’ll find familiar Mexican comfort food.

The home-based eatery is run by brothers Edgar and Angel Puga and, together, they’re cranking out delicious tacos, quesadillas, cocktails and bacon-wrapped hot dogs twice a week.

“We associate food with happiness because when we make food, we know it’s for family and friends,” Edgar said. “We make sure it’s going to be a great time. We do want to share that with people and I think we do a good job on what we do.”

Customers can order tacos with chicken, asada, fish, shrimp or shrimp queso. The quesadillas come with chicken, asada or shrimp. Shrimp cocktails can be ordered on Fridays and horchata is served as regular or strawberry flavored. Gotti’s Kitchen is currently serving food from 4:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays.

To taste their savory offerings, just DM them on Instagram @gottis_kitchen_ with your order. They’ll confirm it, give you your total and tell you the location to pick up and a time. Their Instagram also has a weekly menu along with prices and other pertinent information.

The home-based business is something the two brothers had always wanted.

“For us, our family was always interested in opening up a restaurant or a food truck, but we just never really went full force with it,” Edgar said.

The two decided to go for it after Angel stopped working in November. So far, Gotti’s Kitchen has been one of the few welcome results of the pandemic.

Edgar, 23, initially started the business last August as Gotti’s Got Tamales and only made tamales. After Angel joined, they switched it up to Gotti’s Kitchen in conjunction with the expansion of their menu at the end of January.