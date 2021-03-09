Life Again?: Gotti’s Kitchen is part passion, part family, all perfection

Pull up to Gotti’s Kitchen in Hanford and you’ll find familiar Mexican comfort food.
The home-based eatery is run by brothers Edgar and Angel Puga and, together, they’re cranking out delicious tacos, quesadillas, cocktails and bacon-wrapped hot dogs twice a week.
“We associate food with happiness because when we make food, we know it’s for family and friends,” Edgar said. “We make sure it’s going to be a great time. We do want to share that with people and I think we do a good job on what we do.”
Customers can order tacos with chicken, asada, fish, shrimp or shrimp queso. The quesadillas come with chicken, asada or shrimp. Shrimp cocktails can be ordered on Fridays and horchata is served as regular or strawberry flavored. Gotti’s Kitchen is currently serving food from 4:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays.
To taste their savory offerings, just DM them on Instagram @gottis_kitchen_ with your order. They’ll confirm it, give you your total and tell you the location to pick up and a time. Their Instagram also has a weekly menu along with prices and other pertinent information.
The home-based business is something the two brothers had always wanted.
“For us, our family was always interested in opening up a restaurant or a food truck, but we just never really went full force with it,” Edgar said.
The two decided to go for it after Angel stopped working in November. So far, Gotti’s Kitchen has been one of the few welcome results of the pandemic.
Edgar, 23, initially started the business last August as Gotti’s Got Tamales and only made tamales. After Angel joined, they switched it up to Gotti’s Kitchen in conjunction with the expansion of their menu at the end of January.
Edgar has been cooking up food with flare for the last decade, while Angel, 38, has been cooking for the family functions for the last two decades.
“It’s a lot about family getting together, food bringing us together and it’s important,” Angel said. “I want to spread that love and hopefully it brings people together with our flavor and taste and food.”
Every time family members or friends of friends would come over to their home, they were always told they had to open up a restaurant.
“We hear stuff like that and it motivates us,” Angel said.
And even though it’s Angel and Edgar cooking up the food, the business has fingerprints from the entire family. The green salsa is Angel’s wife’s recipe, the red salsa recipe belongs to their mom and the horchata is Angel and his wife’s recipe.
The ultimate goal is to get a food truck. They were hoping to have one within a year of beginning their business, but because of all the positive response, they’re hoping to have one within six months.
“Our parents would be really proud of having sons that own something like that,” Angel said. “For me, it’s for my family to see that it’s possible, anything you want, as long as you work hard for it.”
I went to Gotti’s Kitchen last Friday and tried four tacos with chicken, asada, fish and shrimp queso, and there was nothing to report but the happiness they try to bring to everyone. The meat was tender, juicy and filling.
I’ll even be the first to admit that I don’t like fish and eat it about three to five times a year — with multiple stipulations when I do — but the overnight marinated fish was soft and rich in taste.
I’m not the only one to report five out of five stars with Edgar saying all he’s heard is positive feedback from customers. One customer from Lemoore ordered each week for the first few weeks when they opened up their menu.
“She even tried fish and shrimp and she don’t like fish and shrimp,” Edgar said. “She said those are some of the best tacos she’s ever had.”
In the future, the hope is for Gotti’s Kitchen to add more menu items and bring back some of the past items as well. Right now, Edgar and Angel are just happy to be serving up food.
“We hope if people do try our food that they love it because we put so much love and passion into it,” Edgar said.
