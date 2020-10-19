Life Again?: Game 7 was thrilling, now 4 more wins to go

I’ll admit it — I doubted the Dodgers.

I doubted them when they lost the first two games of the National League Championship Series to the Atlanta Braves. I doubted them a lot more when they went down 3-1 in the series after a humiliating 10-2 blowout loss in Game 4.

But the Dodgers removed all doubt with three straight victories, including Sunday’s 4-3 victory to send them to their third World Series in four years.

That being said, I was a complete wreck during Game 7 — and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I mean who doesn’t love a thrilling Game 7?

Looking from the outside in, it must have been an incredible game for baseball fans who had no horse in the race. But me? As a lifelong Dodgers fan, I’m pretty sure I lost 10 years off my life. The roller coaster of emotions are exactly what keep me coming back as a sports fan.

I lost my mind when the Dodgers went down 2-0 early on. I lost my mind when Tony Gonsolin left a pitch over the middle of the plate in the fourth inning on an 0-2 count and allowed the Braves to take a 3-2 lead. I lost my mind when Chris Taylor decided to break for home and was tagged out on Corey Seager’s shot up the middle in the sixth with a 3-3 game and one out.

Losing my mind is also a good thing. The kind where I was cheering for the Dodgers like a madman.

I lost my mind when Will Smith tied the game on his 2-run single in the third. I lost my mind on Kike Hernandez’s tying pinch-hit home run in the sixth. Finally, I lost my mind when Cody Bellinger blasted one to right field for the eventual series-clinching home run.