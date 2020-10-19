Life Again?: Game 7 was thrilling, now 4 more wins to go

I’ll admit it — I doubted the Dodgers.
I doubted them when they lost the first two games of the National League Championship Series to the Atlanta Braves. I doubted them a lot more when they went down 3-1 in the series after a humiliating 10-2 blowout loss in Game 4.
But the Dodgers removed all doubt with three straight victories, including Sunday’s 4-3 victory to send them to their third World Series in four years.
That being said, I was a complete wreck during Game 7 — and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I mean who doesn’t love a thrilling Game 7?
Looking from the outside in, it must have been an incredible game for baseball fans who had no horse in the race. But me? As a lifelong Dodgers fan, I’m pretty sure I lost 10 years off my life. The roller coaster of emotions are exactly what keep me coming back as a sports fan.
I lost my mind when the Dodgers went down 2-0 early on. I lost my mind when Tony Gonsolin left a pitch over the middle of the plate in the fourth inning on an 0-2 count and allowed the Braves to take a 3-2 lead. I lost my mind when Chris Taylor decided to break for home and was tagged out on Corey Seager’s shot up the middle in the sixth with a 3-3 game and one out.
Losing my mind is also a good thing. The kind where I was cheering for the Dodgers like a madman.
I lost my mind when Will Smith tied the game on his 2-run single in the third. I lost my mind on Kike Hernandez’s tying pinch-hit home run in the sixth. Finally, I lost my mind when Cody Bellinger blasted one to right field for the eventual series-clinching home run.
It’s one of three Game 7’s that have had the privilege to drive me nuts in recent memory. The Dodgers faced the Milwaukee Brewers in 2018 in the NLCS. In Game 7, Chris Taylor saved a run with what I still believe is the greatest catch I’ve ever seen. The Dodgers led 2-1 at the time and Yasiel Puig then hit a three-run homer in the very next inning. L.A. eventually won 5-1.
The other Game 7 was during the 2017 World Series against the Houston Astros. I won’t talk about that game other than to say the Dodgers were cheated and I’ve apologized to Yu Darvish.
The Dodgers did it this time while facing a daunting task and plenty of history. The 2020 NLCS was only the fourth best-of-seven series where a team rallied from both 2-0 and 3-1 deficits. The Dodgers also become only the 14th team to rally from down 3-1. Teams are now 14-for-89 facing a 3-1 deficit.
The last time it happened was during the 2016 World Series when the Chicago Cubs stormed back against the Cleveland Indians and ended their 108-year championship drought.
Now comes the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Can the Dodgers do it? Of course. Will they do it? I’ll guess we’ll just have to watch and lose our minds.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
