Life Again?: Finding purpose in the bigger picture

I’m always stressed. I’m always working. I’m always tired.
Lately, I’ve been so wound up that I don’t know how I haven’t exploded yet. But in light of recent tragic events, I’ve come to a point where my head has cleared and I understand things in the bigger picture.
We all stress and we all have problems, but there comes a time when we realize our issues really aren’t that big. That point came last Monday when my friend, Estella Hulbert, had her two children, Ryan and Zach, taken from her.
I was sick to my stomach when I found out the news. I was shocked like everyone else. I told her how much I loved her and that I was praying for her, but it all felt like it wasn’t enough.
Thankfully, last week, I was able to see up close how the community came together for Estella and the outpouring of support, especially during the candlelight vigil at the Neighbor Bowl on Saturday.
I’ve been reflecting a lot since I first found out the tragic news. Like I said above: I’m always stressed. I’m always working. I’m always tired. That line becomes very trivial when I take a step back and look at things.
I’m healthy, I have a roof over my head and I have food on the table. Everything after that is gravy. So although I may be tired and stressed from always working, at least I have that opportunity. That being said, there is also a thing that has to be managed and that is balance. Because too much stress, exhaustion and work is still a bad thing and I’ve decided to work on that.
I’m not a religious person in a traditional sense, but I believe in God and His plan. I try to pray to Him every day and thank Him for my many blessings. I also understand when it’s time to reframe my mind and make some changes.
The last year has been tough on all of us, some more than others, but we’ve also managed to find beauty in uncertain times. I’m continuing to find that beauty and grow myself as a person — both inside and out.
As of writing this, I feel at peace. I feel good knowing my problems all have solutions. I feel happy for the first time in a long time. I have faith that everything is going to work out.
I urge everyone to hug and say I love you when you can. I urge you keep to moving forward, one foot at time. I urge you to remember the bigger picture.
Ultimately, life is fleeting because we always want more, so enjoy it. All of it. The ups, the downs and everything in between.
I’m stressed, I’m working and I’m tired, but I’m still moving forward.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!