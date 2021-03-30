Life Again?: Finding purpose in the bigger picture

I’m always stressed. I’m always working. I’m always tired.

Lately, I’ve been so wound up that I don’t know how I haven’t exploded yet. But in light of recent tragic events, I’ve come to a point where my head has cleared and I understand things in the bigger picture.

We all stress and we all have problems, but there comes a time when we realize our issues really aren’t that big. That point came last Monday when my friend, Estella Hulbert, had her two children, Ryan and Zach, taken from her.

I was sick to my stomach when I found out the news. I was shocked like everyone else. I told her how much I loved her and that I was praying for her, but it all felt like it wasn’t enough.

Thankfully, last week, I was able to see up close how the community came together for Estella and the outpouring of support, especially during the candlelight vigil at the Neighbor Bowl on Saturday.

I’ve been reflecting a lot since I first found out the tragic news. Like I said above: I’m always stressed. I’m always working. I’m always tired. That line becomes very trivial when I take a step back and look at things.

I’m healthy, I have a roof over my head and I have food on the table. Everything after that is gravy. So although I may be tired and stressed from always working, at least I have that opportunity. That being said, there is also a thing that has to be managed and that is balance. Because too much stress, exhaustion and work is still a bad thing and I’ve decided to work on that.