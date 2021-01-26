Life Again?: Another chance to dine local and save local restaurants

After more than seven weeks, the regional stay-at-home order was lifted on Monday. You know what that means: outdoor dining is an option again.

On Sunday night, rumors were circulating that the California Restaurant Association was preparing for the order to be lifted. As it came true Monday, various local restaurants quickly took advantage.

Places like Quesadilla Gorilla and Hop Forged Brewing Company are now available for outdoor dining downtown. No doubt others will follow soon.

Admittedly, the weather is not the best, but now’s a chance to help out these local restaurants, which have been under so much strain lately. Between things changing from week to week, day to day and minute to minute, these establishments have been under constant turmoil.

Unfortunately, the pandemic has already caused local favorites like Ryan’s Place and Beto’s to close. Ryan’s Place posted on Facebook on Dec. 4, one day after the regional stay-at-home order was implemented, that “all good things must come to an end.” They went on to say Ryan’s Place in Visalia closed permanently and the location in Hanford was up for sale.

The post ended by saying “Thank you again for all your years of support and have a safe, healthy and happy holiday season.”

Similarly, Beto’s in Lemoore, known for their amazing breakfast burritos, made the decision to pull the plug on Jan. 12. Also in a Facebook post, Beto’s said. “this message is just to inform you all that with deep regret we have made the decision to close our doors for good.”