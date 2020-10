HANFORD — Contact-free library pickup services begin Monday in Kings County.

In order to place a hold on a book, patrons can request items online, over the phone or using the ValleyCat mobile app. After receiving confirmation, patrons can call to schedule a pickup.

Pickup times vary by branch.

Library cards and masks are required during pickup. Social distancing will also be observed.

For more information, call 559-852-4001.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.