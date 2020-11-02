Lemuel Hutchings continues search for kidney with blood drive

HANFORD — The second annual Lemuel Hutchings Fight Against Renal Disease Blood Drive was held at Centennial Park on Saturday.

The early morning showcased a large Central California Blood Center truck with the words “You’re Our Type… Donate Blood!” emblazoned across the white body. Donor services specialists, an RN and a bus driver were on hand to facilitate the blood drive.

“He’s a very much beloved member of this community as well as we all have a common denominator running through here,” Denesse Davenport-Guevara, who’s been a friend of Hutchings for nearly 30 years, said. “We’ve all got kids, we’ve all got families and almost every single one of us knows or has a family member who’s being affected by dialysis or the lack of dialysis.”

There was over a dozen donors within the first hour of the blood drive scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. According to Davenport-Guevara, last year's blood drive had 70 draws making it the most successful one in the surrounding area.

The blood drive took COVID-19 precautions with temperatures taken at the beginning, the spacing of donors and a limited number of draws in the truck at one time.

Multiple family members and friends came out to help put together the blood drive for Hutchings. Some even wore custom-made shirts in support.

“It means a lot to me that a lot of people are coming out and we’re bringing awareness to renal disease,” Carneesa Hutchings, Lemuel’s daughter, said. “It excites me to see us come together and be able to bring awareness for it.”