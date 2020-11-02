Lemuel Hutchings continues search for kidney with blood drive

HANFORD — The second annual Lemuel Hutchings Fight Against Renal Disease Blood Drive was held at Centennial Park on Saturday.
The early morning showcased a large Central California Blood Center truck with the words “You’re Our Type… Donate Blood!” emblazoned across the white body. Donor services specialists, an RN and a bus driver were on hand to facilitate the blood drive.
“He’s a very much beloved member of this community as well as we all have a common denominator running through here,” Denesse Davenport-Guevara, who’s been a friend of Hutchings for nearly 30 years, said. “We’ve all got kids, we’ve all got families and almost every single one of us knows or has a family member who’s being affected by dialysis or the lack of dialysis.”
There was over a dozen donors within the first hour of the blood drive scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. According to Davenport-Guevara, last year's blood drive had 70 draws making it the most successful one in the surrounding area.
The blood drive took COVID-19 precautions with temperatures taken at the beginning, the spacing of donors and a limited number of draws in the truck at one time.
Multiple family members and friends came out to help put together the blood drive for Hutchings. Some even wore custom-made shirts in support.
“It means a lot to me that a lot of people are coming out and we’re bringing awareness to renal disease,” Carneesa Hutchings, Lemuel’s daughter, said. “It excites me to see us come together and be able to bring awareness for it.”
Hutchings, 47, currently undergoes dialysis three times a week and has been in end-stage renal disease for the last six years. For him, the blood drive was not just to find him a new kidney.
“This blood drive is not just for me,” Hutchings said. “It might be for the next person or the little kid that needs a kidney or going through renal failure or just needs a transfusion. This is to give them knowledge.”
When Hutchings asks people in the community what their blood type is, he said people almost always tell him they don’t know. That’s one thing he hopes everyone learns from the blood drive in case they ever need to help a family member.
Hutchings says he’s had a donor for the last three years, but there has been little progress made on getting the transplant surgery. Hutchings and Davenport-Guevara both claim that insurance issues have caused the stall so he’s continuing his search for another donor.
“I’m not ready to let him go yet,” Davenport-Guevara said as she got emotional. “I’d rather wear a shirt that says ‘Fight against renal disease’ than ‘RIP in loving memory’ shirt.”
For Carneesa, it’s all about being a support system for her father. She said it’s up to them to be there for him on the days that he needs help with things he can’t do.
“He’s a fighter, he’s a survivor,” Carneesa said.
With a continuing battle against end-stage renal disease, the blood drive was a welcome sight for Hutchings.
“It encourages me to keep going,” he said. “I need to keep going because I might get somebody that’s O-negative here today and willing to give up a kidney with that right type of insurance.”
