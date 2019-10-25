LEMOORE — In collaboration with the Valley Air District, Valley Clean Air Now (CAN) will hold a Tune In & Tune Up smog repair event in Lemoore on Nov. 2.
The Valley CAN Staff will perform an emissions test on the first 525 cars that attend the event, according to a media release. Cars that fail emissions testing will be given a voucher for $500 in free repairs.
Visitors can receive the test from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in parking lot A next to West Hills College Golden Eagle Arena, 555 College Ave. in Lemoore. Gates will open at 6:30 a.m.
Tune In & Tune Up is an award-winning vehicle emissions reduction program that helps repair the older, out-of-tune vehicles that are a major impact on air quality throughout the San Joaquin Valley, according to a media release. At Tune In & Tune Up events, Valley drivers who have had their car for at least six months receive the free vehicle emissions test.
Vehicles 1999 or older may also be eligible for up to $9,500 for a down payment on a newer, cleaner car. In addition to the emissions testing, there will be local community booths as well as free food and beverages starting at 8 a.m., while supplies last.
