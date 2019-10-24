LEMOORE — No matter if they look like a pumpkin, hot dog, witch or superhero, every pet is welcome to dress up for Valley Animal Haven’s Howl-oween on Saturday.
The Lemoore animal shelter is wants to include all members of the family in Halloween celebration, Shelter Executive Director Pam Brasil said.
“We want to bring awareness to the shelter and we know a lot of events for Halloween are only for the children across the community, but typically animals aren't allowed,” Brasil said. “So we wanted to make a family-friendly event that could include furry family members as well.”
Howl-oween will be from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Valley Animal Haven, 990 E. D St. in Lemoore. The event will feature a pet costume contest and a pumpkin carving contest, where visitors can bring pumpkins they carved at home to be judged.
Interested residents don’t need to register for the event, but can sign up for the competitions when they arrive. Judging for the pet costume contest will be at 1 p.m. and judging for the pumpkin carving contest will be at 1:30 p.m.
A few Naval Air Station Lemoore squadron members will be the competition judges.
The entry fee is $1 for costume contest participants. Prizes and awards will be given to the pets with the cutest costume, most creative costume and then the best owner-pet combination costume. All participants will receive a goody bag.
The pumpkin carving contest will be divided up into three age groups in order for judging to be fair. Carving isn’t allowed onsite, but families can bring preserved pumpkins they already carved for the season.
Raffle prize tickets are also available for $1. Some of the raffle prizes include a dog gift basket, pet beds and blankets and other pet-related items.
You have free articles remaining.
The event will be an important fundraiser for the animal shelter because one of its largest fundraisers was canceled earlier this year. Monetary donations are also low.
It costs over $22,000 a month to keep the shelter open, Brasil said in a previous article from The Sentinel.
“We are scrambling around, trying to make up the difference of $5,000 to $6,000 (from the canceled fundraiser),” Brasil said. “And that is definitely not an easy task.”
While their donations might be low, Valley Animal Haven’s adoption numbers are continuing to increase, Brasil said. The shelter’s adoption goal for 2019 is 700 animals, and so far the nonprofit has adopted out 638 animals.
Brasil estimates that around 750 to 800 animals could be adopted by the end of the year, she said.
Valley Animal Haven is also hosting two more fundraisers in the next month.
The shelter will have a Paint-and-Pour from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 at their location on 990 E. D St. For $30, participants will receive a canvas, paint and brushes to create a fall-themed guided painting. Refreshments will be served.
Seating is limited to only 22 spots, so Brasil said those who are interested to reserve tickets as soon as possible by calling the shelter at (559) 997-3601 or through their Facebook page.
The shelter will also host a Taco Takeout from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 21 in the Valley Animal Haven parking lot. For $10, residents receive chicken or steak asada tacos, rice and beans catered by Valle Grullense. Tickets are available to purchase from the shelter office from Thursday through Sunday, 11 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.