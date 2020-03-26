Three arrested in connection to March 8 shooting in Lemoore

LEMOORE — Two men and a minor were arrested Wednesday after firing weapons inside a Lemoore residence on Sunday, according to the Lemoore Police Department.

Investigators identified Jeff Koepa, 18 and Johnny Ramirez, 18, and a male juvenile as the three individuals responsible suspected in the shooting, which took place at the 900 block of Himalaya Drive.

On March 8, the Lemoore Police Department was dispatched to the to the area of 900 Himalaya Drive for a report of shots fired at a residence.

Officers conducted an investigation at the residence and found what appeared to be multiple bullet holes and several spent shell casings in the street. The residence was occupied when the shooting occurred but no one was hurt.

The Lemoore Police Department Investigations Unit took over the investigation and found evidence showing a suspect vehicle involved in the incident. Two males were also seen approaching the residence with what appeared to be assault rifle type firearms before running away from the scene.

Law enforcement found the vehicle involved in the incident and served a search warrant in the area of 17000 Jackson Ave. with the help of the Kings County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force.