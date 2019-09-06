LEMOORE — Lemoore's business of the year is ready to serve Kings County and surrounding areas during multiple community events in the coming weeks.
Lemoore Asian bistro, The Sushi Table, was named business of the year in January and owner Sunny Law has been preparing for three main events coming up this fall.
The first event takes place Saturday and is the restaurant’s first sake tasting. The Sushi Table is serving over 30 types of sake and will pair the tastings with Omakase sushi and original Japanese street food.
Law was surprised on how quickly tickets sold.
“A lot of people keep calling to buy tickets, but we already sold out,” he said. “We had limited seating, but I’m definitely thinking of doing the event again.”
If you didn’t get a chance to snag a ticket, you can catch some of Law’s modern cuisine at the Kings Lions Club Whiskey Tango Foxtrot from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 5 at The Vineyard Cellar, 877 East D St. in Lemoore.
This will be the event’s fifth year in Kings County. It features tastings of 17 different whiskeys from around the world, along with tapas-style food, including items from The Sushi Table. A silent auction and a cigar bar will also be present, according to its website.
Law’s third upcoming event is one he has been participating in for a while - the March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction, at 6 p.m. on Oct. 17 at The Grand, 1401 Fulton St. in Fresno. He has been donating resources to the organization for over a decade.
“I have been doing the auction for a long time,” Law said. “I try to help the community in any way I can.”
The auction features eight Central Valley chefs who will create samples for participants during a 90-minute tasting session. A live auction will follow and dessert will be served.
Law said he’s not nervous, but instead excited for Saturday’s sake tasting and the two other community events coming up. The Sushi Table owner is a Kings Lions Club member and also owns two other restaurants, 201 Kitchen in Hanford and Boba Island in Lemoore.
For those who are interested, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot tickets are $85 per person and only 100 are for sale. They can be purchased online or through phone at (559)-924-4417.
Tickets for the March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction are $150 per person or $1,250 per table of 10. They can be purchased online at the event’s website.
The Sushi Table is located at 155 W Hanford-Armona Road. For more information, call (559) 925-1698 or visit www.thesushitable.com.
