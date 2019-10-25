LEMOORE — Officers have arrested a man who ransacked vehicles after he evaded police early Friday morning, according to the Lemoore Police Department.
Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Fairview Lane around 3:30 a.m. after a homeowner observed a suspect on their security cameras attempting to enter into the vehicles parked on and near the residence, according to a media release.
Lemoore Police quickly located the suspect leaving Lincoln Place carrying a bag of tools and walking at a quick pace, officials said. Upon seeing the initial officer, the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Mario McCullum of Hanford, dropped the items and began running.
McCullum was ordered multiple times to stop but instead fled into a backyard in the 1300 block of Lincoln Lane, officials said.
Officers set up a perimeter around the area and a drone aircraft equipped with a thermal camera was deployed and began searching for the suspect. Around 4:15 a.m., officers located McCullum hiding in a bush in the front yard of a residence on Lincoln Lane.
The Sheriff’s K-9 was deployed to effect the safe capture of McCullum, officials said. Upon his capture, he was treated by EMS and transported to a local hospital for treatment prior to booking.
McCullum was found with stolen property from two different victims. A tool bag that had been stolen from a vehicle on Lincoln Place was also located with him.
McCullum was booked into the Kings County Jail for two counts of resisting/delaying a police officer, one count of trespassing and one count of theft from a motor vehicle. His bail was set at $20,000 and is being held on two no bail warrants.
Officials believe that McCullum ransacked and rummaged through multiple vehicles in the
area, according to a media release. This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Perkins at the Lemoore Police Department number, (559) 924-9574.
