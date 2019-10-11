{{featured_button_text}}
Lemoore Police Department
File Photo

LEMOORE — Officials arrested a 17-year-old male on several gun charges Friday morning in Lions Park.

Lemoore Police Department officers were dispatched to Lions Park, 852 Fox St., around 1:45 a.m. Friday after several reports of gunshots, according to a media release. 

Four subjects were located at the park and the 17-year-old was found in possession of a loaded firearm with a high-capacity magazine, officials said. The firearm didn't have a serial number and had a threaded barrel.

The juvenile was arrested and booked into the Kings County Juvenile Center for several gun charges. There were no victims located in the incident and the case is still under investigation. 

Police ask anyone with information regarding the case to contact Corporal Avelar at (559) 924-9574. 

