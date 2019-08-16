LEMOORE — A new nonprofit is coming to town that aims to revitalize and improve the Lemoore community.
The Lemoore Chamber of Commerce introduced the new organization, Lemoore Life, during a meet-and-greet at Bird Street Brewing Wednesday.
The group is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Kings County by bridging the gap between businesses and community, according to the chamber’s website.
“When we really started to investigate to find the needs in our community, we saw a lot of needs that didn’t fall directly under the chamber,” Chamber CEO Amy Ward said. “I truly believe the goals that we set are attainable, but it’s really going to take the whole community to make it happen.”
Because chamber funding is limited, the chamber board of directors created Lemoore Life to focus on improving the city, Ward said.
The organization has three main goals: business revitalization and development; high school education; and health and wellness.
Ward wants Lemoore Life to start with helping businesses community-wide, with a focus on downtown, she said.
Besides creating more events to increase foot traffic, the nonprofit will also try to offer other resources such as grants to help businesses make improvements and upgrades.
The nonprofit will also create partnerships with school officials to bring more education about the workforce to high school students.
A first annual leadership summit is planning to launch next year under Lemoore Life, Ward said. High school students would participate in a week-long workshop filled with classes about resume writing, interviews, customer service and more.
“It’s something they can show future employers that they accomplished and that they have had training,” Ward said. “It also exposes our high school students to our local businesses. Hopefully when they go out to college, they will want to come back - and that’s our goal, to continue to bring them back to invest in our community.”
Lemoore Life’s health and wellness goal includes partnerships with local health officials, like Adventist Health, to bring more resources to businesses. This might come in the form of healthy items at events or wellness programs.
Frances Perkins, hotel manager and chamber board chairwoman, said that it’s a natural fit to transition to the Lemoore Life Board of Directors.
“My term on the Lemoore Chamber Board of Directors ends this December,” Perkins said. “I wanted to continue to be a part of a group that focuses on our community and develop new ways for us to thrive.”
Lemoore Life has nine board members, with representatives from the community, Adventist Health, Leprino Foods, the Kings County Board of Supervisors and local businesses.
The next Lemoore Life event is set to be a community clean up, Ward said. An exact date will be announced in the coming weeks.
“I truly believe that Lemoore has some of the most generous people on the planet, and to be able to be that common body that brings everyone together is a really humbling experience and is truly exciting,” Ward said. “We’re here to make a difference.”
