Hinds Reopening

The Lemoore Chamber of Commerce, members from the Lemoore City Council and residents from the public attended Thursday's ribbon cutting. 

 Contributed

LEMOORE — Hinds Construction Services, Inc. celebrated its grand reopening during a ribbon cutting Thursday at its new location in Lemoore.

The construction company was contracted out of Visalia until the owners, Tanya and Robert Hinds, decided to move the business back to Kings County in July. 

"When we first started in 2017, we worked out of our house," Tanya Hinds said. "But then we didn't renew our contract with Lowe's (in Visalia) and decided to open up an office in Lemoore, where we have always lived."

The company's calendar has already started to fill up with kitchen and bathroom remodels, which is a popular project in the residential areas in Hanford and Lemoore, Tanya Hinds said. 

Hinds Construction Services, Inc. is also working with Naval Air Station Lemoore and is maintaining the base housing.

"We are happy to be here and look forward to growing," Tanya Hinds said. "We pride ourselves in our quality of work and are excited for the future."

The Lemoore Chamber of Commerce hosted the ribbon cutting with Hinds Construction Services and a taco lunch was provided. Members of the Lemoore City Council were also present for the ceremony.

Hinds Construction Services, Inc. resides on 1500 Enterprise Dr., Suite 303, in Lemoore. They are open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be reached at (559) 924-2795. 

