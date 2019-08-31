LEMOORE — Mariela Brasil had just $100 in her pocket when she came to the U.S. as a foreign exchange student.
She didn’t understand English and didn’t have family here -- everyone she knew lived back in her home country, Brazil.
She eventually received her MBA from the University of California San Diego and moved to Lemoore in 1998, where she dreamed of opening up her own business one day.
That day will arrive on Sept. 6 when her cafe and bakery, The Coop, will open its doors for the first time after almost a year of planning and preparation. The soft opening will begin at 6 a.m. at the cafe’s location on 358 West D St.
“This has always been my dream,” Brasil said. “I love to bake and cook. I wanted to do something for families. It’s hard to spend time together in some place like Starbucks, but here they will be able to.”
The Coop’s focus is to be a family gathering place, she said.
The cafe will offer an outside seating area accompanied by a small playground for children. In October, Brasil said she hopes to open an additional outside barbecue area to the west of the building, which will host cookouts and outdoor movie nights featuring dishes such as tri-tip sandwiches and tacos.
Inside, the cafe and bakery’s staples will be pastries, bagels, coffee, fresh juices and other to-go products for breakfast. Items such as salads and wraps will be offered for lunch.
Brasil also wants to sell “nice cream”, a vegan, dairy-free ice cream that are made with bananas.
The best part: Brasil wants her business to offer food that is gluten-free and vegan, something she already practices in her own house because two of her five children have food allergies.
“I’ve talked with a lot of people out at the Navy base and they would like that kind of menu available,” Brasil said. “They keep saying they have to go to Fresno for that kind of food.”
Before she even thought to open up her own business, Brasil was a business consultant and also served in the Marine Corps for eight years. Even with frequent moving, she has always been drawn back to Lemoore, she said.
So when the property on D Street opened up last fall, Brasil knew she had to start her dream of owning her own cafe.
“I’ve been doing this all on my veteran disability check, so that’s why it’s taken so long,” she said. “But I’ve had so much help with friends and people on the city council.”
Brasil is still in the process of hiring all of her employees, she said. She wants to hire three to five locals, including a baker and people to help with the cooking.
The cafe and bakery will celebrate an official grand opening at 10 a.m. on Oct. 4. Brasil still doesn’t have family in the U.S., but her mother will be coming soon to take a look at what she accomplished.
“I am always hands on; I don’t believe in just standing there, looking nice and pretty,” Brasil said. “I will put my hair up and do the work.”
