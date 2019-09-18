LEMOORE — Dozens of world-renowned surfers are gearing up for the Freshwater Pro, a unique stop on the men’s and women’s championship tours with the World Surf League.
The weekend-long competition begins with the first of three rounds on Thursday at Kelly Slater Wave Company’s Surf Ranch in Lemoore.
Round one starts with 36 men and 18 women, with Hawaii's Carissa Moore and Brazil's Gabriel Medina participating as 2018’s defending champions.
While the Thursday's competition is closed to the public, guests with VIP passes can attend the remainder of round one and the beginning of round two on Friday.
Saturday’s remainder of round two and finals are open to the public who have general admission tickets. Finals begin around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday.
Santa Barbara native Lakey Peterson finished as runner-up in last year’s Freshwater Pro, but this year her eyes are on the World Title prize. Even though she has fought through a back injury this season, Peterson is hopeful for this weekend’s competition, she said.
“I don’t feel as nervous this year, because last year since it was the first time (at this location), there were just so many unknowns,” Peterson said. “I’m excited and am happy to be here. I’m not number one in the world, but I’m really in striking distance to get the World Title.”
Peterson also wants to score the World Title because of the upcoming 2020 Olympics in Tokyo - the top two surfers from each country qualify, she said.
Peterson sits fourth in the women’s championship tour rankings so far. Australian surfer Stephanie Gilmore is at third, with Australian surfer Sally Fitzgibbons in second. Moore currently sits at first in the rankings.
Medina also sits fourth in the men’s championship tour rankings, with United States surfer Kolohe Andino in third, South African surfer Jordy Smith in second and Brazilian surfer Filipe Toledo in first.
“I started off the year a little quiet and it feels good to be in an event,” Medina said. “I’m just going to take it heat by heat. I love this event and I love the Surf Ranch. It will be really good and fun; I hope everything works out for me.”
This is the second year the Freshwater Pro is stationed at Lemoore’s Surf Ranch. Slater, an 11-time world champion, opened the ranch in 2017. The Freshwater Pro is the seventh stop on the women’s championship tour and eighth stop on the men’s championship tour.
Santa Ana native Courtney Conlogue, a two-time World Title runner-up who is currently at sixth in rankings, likes the Surf Ranch’s uniqueness as a location for the championship tour, she said.
“Our tour is about the 360-degree surfer, being ready in all conditions,” Conlogue said. “(Here) you are going to score perfect waves. This year there will be some spontaneity to it - every wave will be slightly different, so that’s pretty cool.”
This weekend’s Freshwater Pro also marks one year since the World Surf League announced equal prize money for both men and women, becoming the first US-based global sports league to do so.
“There have been so many wonderful changes already; you become a world surfer and then equal prize money is like the icing on the cake,” Gilmore said in a women’s round table hosted at the ranch Wednesday. “The biggest change in moving forward is just getting the stories told. That’s how you grow the sport and grow the audience. That’s really the next step.”
Gates open at 7 a.m. Friday for VIP passes and 8 a.m. Saturday for VIP and general admission. An awards ceremony will follow the finals on Saturday at 6 p.m.
The weekend will close out with a performance by The Raconteurs, featuring Jack White of the White Stripes, at 6:45 p.m.
Tickets range from $55 for general admission to more than $5,000 for full VIP passes. Children 10 years and under are admitted free with ticket holders. While onsite day parking passes are available for purchase, the event does provide a free shuttle from the Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino.
Visit www.wslfreshwaterpro.com for tickets and more information.
