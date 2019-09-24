LEMOORE — Lemoore Police Chief Darrell Smith will retire in December after 30 years of service in Kings County.
City Manager Nathan Olson announced Smith’s retirement Friday. This fall, Nov. 13 will mark Smith’s sixth year as Lemoore’s police chief.
“It definitely is bittersweet,” Smith said. “For the last 30 years, law enforcement has been my profession and the unknown can be scary. But I’m looking forward to a new chapter and I feel good that my department is in a good place.”
Smith planned on retiring in August 2019 for several years, but recently pushed the date back to December to see the department through the end of the year, he said.
Smith’s career began when he was hired as an officer at the Hanford Police Department in 1990. He worked his way up to captain by 2006.
In 2014, he was hired as the chief of the Lemoore Police Department after Chief Jeff Laws was appointed as the new city manager. He was already interim chief since the previous November when he was hired.
“Darrell is a natural born leader; he is one of those people that runs his department and helps mentor others,” Olson said. “I can go to him with questions and he has filled as the city manager at times. He’s a very well-respected individual.”
Olson will select the next police chief by the middle of November, he said. The new chief, who will be hired internally, will officially start on Nov. 18.
“I'm looking for someone that will enhance the work Chief Smith has already done,” Olson said.
The city is asking the public to fill out a survey about what they want to see in a new chief. Answers will be considered when Olson evaluates candidates, he said.
Residents can take the survey by Oct. 4 through the city’s Facebook page or at https://bit.ly/2mbnO8W.
When it comes to future plans, Smith said he still has decisions to make. There are a few professional opportunities on the table that he needs to consider, he said.
“I haven’t decided anything yet, but I definitely will continue to be active in the police academy,” Smith said. “I’m very fortunate to come from Kings County, where I came up in ranks with a lot of the agency leaders in top positions. There is always a spirit of cooperation and it has been great to be a part of that team.”
