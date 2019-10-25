LEMOORE — The Lemoore Police Department will pay tribute to one of their own during the Miles for Giles Veterans Memorial 5K Run/3K Walk on Nov. 9.
The run will be in honor of Corporal Jonathan Giles, a Lemoore Police officer who took his own life on Nov. 7, 2018.
“Corporal Giles was beloved in our community,” Lemoore Police said in a media release. “He was labeled as the ‘Dancing Cop’, due to his creative way in making traffic control responsibilities entertaining and fun for his peers. His dancing moves were broadcast on a local news station and everyone, including a national audience, got to experience his entertainment value firsthand.”
Giles joined the police department in 2013 after serving in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years. He was also an active adviser for the Explorer Program.
Giles dreamed of being on the SWAT team since he was 4 years old, according to Giles’ memorial page on Blue Help, an organization which honors law enforcement officers nationwide who die by suicide. His dream came true when he earned a spot on Kings County SWAT in 2016.
He was married to his high school sweetheart, Crystal Giles, for 11 years and together they have an 8-year-old daughter and a 3-year-old son. Hesitant to seek help and suffering from mental illness that he hid from most people, he lost his battle, according to Blue Help.
The department wants to raise awareness for both law enforcement and military suicide prevention with the memorial run, according to a media release.
You have free articles remaining.
More than 180 officers have taken their own lives so far in 2019, according to Blue Help.
Blue Help representatives will present during the event. Equine-assisted therapy nonprofit Circle T Ranch will be there to provide information about its therapy services and the Kings County Behavorial Health/Suicide Prevention LOSS Team will also provide information.
Law enforcement and military personnel who wish to run or walk the race can participate in a uniform challenge, where they complete the course in full duty gear. This includes a uniform, bulletproof vest, gun belt and footwear.
Registration for the Miles for Giles Veterans Memorial 5K Run/3K Walk starts at 7 a.m. on Nov. 9 in Lemoore Veterans Park, 350 W. Bush St. The race will begin at 8 a.m.
Interested Kings County residents can also register online for the event. The run costs $30 and the walk costs $25. All proceeds will be given to Giles’ children for their future college funds.
Those who can’t participate in the 5K run/3K walk can also donate to the cause through the Lemoore Police Officers Association. Anyone with questions can call the police department at (559) 924-9574.
“On several occasions during the year, the city of Lemoore hosts 5K runs where Lemoore Police Department personnel always participate in great numbers,” the department said in an official statement. “On one occasion, Giles had to work patrol on the day of the run, but he showed up and ran the 5K in full uniform. This was his mentality. He was always all-in on everything he did.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.