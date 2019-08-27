MADERA — A Lemoore man died after his motorcycle collided with a Freightliner truck Monday morning.
California Highway Patrol officers were dispatched to the intersection of Avenue 18 1/2 and the off-ramp of SR-99 near Madera around 10:30 a.m. on reports of a collision, according to a media release.
Officers determined that the 52-year-old Lemoore man was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle on Avenue 18 1/2 when he came to a stop at the stop sign by the SR-99 southbound off-ramp.
Fresno resident, 30-year-old Joe Trujillo, was driving his Freightliner truck eastbound on Avenue 18 1/2 when the motorcyclist accelerated directly into the path of Trujillo's truck, officials said.
The motorcycle collided with the rear double tires of Trujillo's first trailer and the Lemoore man became entangled in the truck's rear trailer tires. He was dragged along the road about 30 feet.
The motorcyclist died at the scene. Trujillo was uninjured.
The use of alcohol and/or drugs don't appear to be a factor in the collision and is still under investigation. Officials said the motorcyclist's identity is being withheld until the family is properly notified.
