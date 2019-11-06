{{featured_button_text}}
chp xyz
Sentinel file photos

BAKERSFIELD — A Lemoore man died on Highway 99 after a Peterbilt truck collided into the back of the vehicle he was in on Nov. 1.

California Highway Patrol officers were dispatched to Highway 99, south of Rosedale Highway, around 12:30 p.m. on reports of a fatal collision, according to a media release received Wednesday.

Officials determined that the 75-year-old man from Lemoore, whose identity has not been released, was the passenger of a 2010 Dodge along a Delano man.

The pair's vehicle slowed in traffic behind a freightliner and a Peterbilt driver behind them didn't see traffic stop in time, officials said. The big rig driver applied the brakes, but still collided with the Dodge, sending the vehicle into the back of the freightliner.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Dodge was then propelled to the left and the Peterbilt truck collided into the freightliner. Both the Lemoore man and Delano man died from their injuries. The freightliner and Peterbilt drivers were uninjured.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this collision, officials said. This investigation is still ongoing.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments