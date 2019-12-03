LEMOORE — The Lemoore Labyrinth is the perfect spot for a little escapism.
The brainchild of Thomas and Rachel Nix, the NixWorx Lemoore Labyrinth, located at 339 W. D St. suite F, invites thrill seekers to escape from it all.
“It’s not a haunt, it’s a live-action game — and you’re the live action piece,” Rachel said.
Escape rooms are a form of interactive entertainment that has exploded in popularity in recent years and the The Lemoore Labyrinth is the home of three separate and unique escape rooms.
For the price of admission, small groups — the maximum size is six to eight depending on the room — are locked in a themed room with 60 minutes to find a series of clues to solve puzzles that hold the key to their freedom.
The themes include “Porch Pirates,” wherein escape artists are tasked with solving a neighborhood mystery and “The Diamond Heist” which Thomas described as the best for first-time escapees. The newest room, “Outbreak,” opened about a month ago and tasks escapees with averting a zombie apocalypse.
Despite the scary-sounding theme descriptions, the rooms are family-friendly and are recommended for ages 7 and up.
Halloween, as one may think, is a busy time for the escape room but, perhaps surprisingly, the Thanksgiving through Christmas season is even busier. Thomas, a chief in the Navy reserves, credits this to the fact that families tend to get together and have some time away from work during the winter months, as well as the cold, rainy weather making outdoor activities less than ideal.
The escape rooms are also ideal for first dates, as they promote interaction and communication — in addition to being a unique experience.
The rooms can be good for group bonding as well, Thomas said. Local businesses and high school sports teams and clubs will often host team-building parties at the Labyrinth. The puzzles can help shy members of teams come out of their shells and engage with the group, as well as promote team work, as each of the rooms demand different approaches to solve.
It’s those different approaches and viewpoints that not only help potential escapees solve the puzzles, but also help the Nixes create them.
Thomas said that he’s more engineering-minded while Rachel is more of the creative type, which is the perfect combination for planning the puzzles and storylines of each escape room.
“We’ve lucked out in our relationship where he’s the brains and I’m creative – and beautiful and funny,” Rachel said. “So I can say ‘build [this type of puzzle]’ and he can do it. He can even figure it out if I give him nothing to work with.”
You have free articles remaining.
For the couple’s 10-year anniversary in 2017, Rachel suggested that they try out an escape room in San Francisco. At first, Thomas was apprehensive.
“I told her no, but of course “happy wife, happy life” so we ended up going and thought it was awesome. We did a couple more in San Jose,” he said. “We found things we liked and things didn’t like and decided to try something doing one ourselves.
The couple’s first escape room-type of activity was hosted at Lemoore Church of the Nazarene Caravans, where the Nixes are active as the leaders of the couples Bible study and the youth group.
“It was the biggest turnout for a couples Bible study we had so we thought, ‘hey maybe we can do this for real,’” Thomas said.
The Lemoore Labyrinth opened shortly thereafter, in December of 2017.
Thomas plays the “Game Master,” an all-seeing entity that watched all the action — from his office lined with video monitors. If escapees are truly stumped, they can ask for help. If Thomas is feeling charitable, he’ll offer clues, though often at a price.
To get a clue, groups may have to sing a song in unison or play the hokey pokey.
The nixes try to strike the perfect balance between challenging and fun.
Visitors that are able to escape their room within a certain amount of time are added to the wall of MVPs in the lobby. Those that don’t succeed usually come back to try again, Rachel said.
There are plans to revamp Diamond Heist and Porch Pirates into newly-themed rooms, but Thomas said that they’re both still popular enough that there isn’t a set schedule in place as to when they’ll be revamped.
Military and first responder discounts if mentioned ahead of time.
For more information or to book an escape, visit https://www.559escape.com or call 559-817-9600.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.