LEMOORE — Lemoore kicked off the holiday season in style with the annual Downtown Holiday Stroll Saturday afternoon. 

The holiday spirit flowed freely throughout downtown as crowds gathered to enjoy live holiday music, participate in scavenger hunts, decorate cookies, shop, eat and more. 

County Supervisor Joe Neves and wife, Kathy, dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus to provide photo opportunities for local families and children. 

