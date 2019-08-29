LEMOORE — Unbeatable bargains were revealed Thursday morning as the long-awaited Grocery Outlet opened its doors in Lemoore.
About 500 people were lined up around the block as the discount grocery store celebrated its grand opening with a 9 a.m. ribbon cutting.
Alfred Marquez said that people started lining up at the store on 1160 N. Lemoore Ave. around 6:30 a.m. to receive one of the gift cards promised to the first 200 visitors. The cards were valued anywhere from $5 to $200.
“We were here at 7:30 a.m.,” Marquez said. “We knew as long as we were in the first 200 people we would have good chances (of receiving a gift card). We’re really excited to be here.”
David and Karin McKinney moved from Lakeport to Lemoore in July to open up the city’s first Grocery Outlet.
David McKinney was previously a manager of CVS Pharmacy and Karin McKinney was the manager of a doctor’s office.
The couple welcomed the large crowd, which also included city council members Mayor Eddie Neal, Dave Brown and City Manager Nathan Olson. The Lemoore Police Department and fire department were also in attendance.
“From the moment we arrived in Lemoore, we were so impressed with the reception we received from just everybody in the community,” David McKinney said. “We knew this was the right place for us.”
David and Karin McKinney spent the entire month of August hiring 40 local employees to run the new store. They interviewed about 300 candidates.
The Grocery Outlet was also presented community plaques from the Lemoore City Council, the office of Assemblymember Rudy Salas, the office of Senator Melissa Hurtado and the Lemoore Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber CEO Amy Ward said she was a little apprehensive when she first heard a Grocery Outlet was coming to town.
“It’s a new company, a corporate office,” Ward said. “But (David and Karin) were different. They didn’t just show up, they’ve become true members of our community. There are no words that I can give to thank them for what they have done for our community, and what I know they will continue to do.”
The couple also presented a donation of $1,500 to New Beginnings at Circle T Ranch, a nonprofit focused on equine-assisted therapy for people suffering with mental health conditions, such as veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder or depression.
“From the moment we met Dave and Karin, we knew they would be a great addition to the community,” said Denise Taylor, the owner of New Beginnings and Circle T Ranch. “They are friendly, involved and kind. The Grocery Outlet’s generous donation will help us provide equine-assisted therapeutic services right here in Lemoore.”
Lemoore’s Grocery Outlet will join the chain’s 350 other stores around the U.S., said Director of Sales and Merchandising Robert Gibbons.
The independently-owned businesses offer extreme discounts, anywhere from 40 to 70 percent off compared to conventional grocery stores.
The company, which was founded in 1946, buys items that are usually outside of the normal retail channel as a result of packaging changes or product overruns.
Karin McKinney said that she is thankful the store is finally open.
“It’s a sigh of relief,” she said. “We are grateful for the turnout; this city has been amazing. We couldn’t ask for a better community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.