LEMOORE — Children carrying shiny, new backpacks were met with balloons and red carpets Tuesday morning as the first day of school unfolded.
The Lemoore Union Elementary School District celebrated the first day of the school year at eight locations, with about 3,392 students in attendance, Superintendent Cheryl Hunt said.
This is an increase from last year, when the district had about 3,344 registered students.
"We are looking forward to an exceptional year of making an impact for each and every one of our students," Hunt said. "We are continuing our intensive efforts on all students obtaining proficiency in literacy, numeracy, critical thinking and technology."
The district will be implementing a new science text book pilot and adoption this year, along with focusing on emotional learning, Hunt said.
Over the summer, the district libraries and media center were also renovated.
Plans are still underway to construct a new elementary building, Hunt said. About $26 million from school bond Measure D will fund the project, which is set to be completed by Fall 2021.
Measure D will also be used for a new HVAC project at Lemoore Elementary and Liberty Middle School, which will be started next year.
"We spent time with our new staff at our new teacher orientation last week, grounding them in our mission, vision and expectations for success," Hunt said. "We also welcome an additional school psychologist as we expand our social emotional supports for the new school year."
In addition to a new psychologist, the district welcomed 21 new teachers and two new learning coordinators.
The Lemoore Union High School District will celebrate its first day of school Wednesday.
