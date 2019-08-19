LEMOORE — The Lemoore City Council will meet Tuesday to discuss cannabis retail applicants and to appoint a new District E council member.
A study session will begin at 5:30 p.m. to hear proposals from six different cannabis companies.
Each company has submitted a development agreement and the group will go under selection for preliminary approval, according to a staff report. The session will include proposals from Cannatopia, Element 7, Humanity, Natural Healing Center, Valley Pure and Wellsona.
Valley Pure already runs a dispensary in Woodlake. The city is also looking to lease the local train depot to Valley Pure, which is an item on the consent calendar, according to the agenda.
The development agreements include guidelines and plans for each company if they were to be chosen. The plans include business locations, development of property and intentions.
Cannabis retail and cultivation sites are proposed at various locations on D Street, E Street, Heinlen Street, Venture Place, 19th Avenue and Iona Avenue.
At the end of Tuesday’s meeting, only certain cannabis companies will be selected to move through the process of licensing. According to city code, one dispensary is allowed per 12,000 people, which means Lemoore could potentially host two dispensaries.
The council will also be appointing a new member, who will be the representative for District E.
The Lemoore City Council held a vote for District E at its last meeting on Aug. 6. Christopher Scalde was chosen to represent District C and Hugh Allen was chosen for District E.
Allen didn’t show for the vote or oath of office and shortly after Scalde was appointed, Allen withdrew from District E.
Now the council has to vote again on the new member. It took several tries to vote Allen in Aug. 6 because there was no consensus on a single candidate until Allen’s name was proposed.
There are still eight candidates running for the new seat on council:
Guadalupe Capozzi, Kings County parole agent
James Kilner, past Kings County fire chief
Gwendolyn Sue Landrus, retired counselor
Patricia Matthews, Lemoore and Fresno volunteer
John Plourde, three-time past council member
Shelly Reese, Santa Rosa Rancheria benefits manager
Willard Rodarmel, retired business owner and volunteer firefighter
Tegan Winters, Navy veteran and Reserve Navy paralegal
After the appointment and oath of office of the new member, the council will conduct a reorganization, according to a staff report.
The city’s practice has been to hold an election for mayor and mayor pro tem among the council every two years, according to the agenda. With the appointment of the two new members, consensus was received at the Aug. 6 meeting to conduct a reorganization.
In Dec. 2018, Eddie Neal was elected mayor and Chad Billingsley, who left council in July, was elected mayor pro tem.
The Lemoore City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday for the study session concerning cannabis retailers and a regular meeting will follow at 7:30 p.m.
