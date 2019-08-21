LEMOORE — The Lemoore City Council appointed its newest member and selected two cannabis companies to move forward in the city’s dispensary negotiation on Tuesday.
John Plourde, a three-time past city council member, was appointed as the District E representative and Mayor Pro Tem.
Plourde served as a city council member from 2003 to 2004, 2005 to 2006, 2008 to 2012 and he served as Mayor Pro Tem from 2010 to 2012, according to the city website.
The council was scheduled to undergo reorganization, but a motion from Plourde tabled the item until the next mayoral election after several people voiced their support for Mayor Eddie Neal.
“I feel like this new council will work really well and I’m looking forward to being a part of it,” Councilmember Stuart Lyons said.
Seven cannabis retail companies also presented proposals to the packed council chambers Tuesday night. Most projected the city to receive around five percent sales tax.
At the end of the regular meeting, council members recommended that City Manager Nathan Olson advance negotiations with Valley Pure and Natural Healing Center.
Valley Pure owns a dispensary and a 75,000 square foot cultivation center in Woodlake, General Manager Wes Hardin said. The company has a Santa Cruz location and will soon have another one in Farmersville.
“We create a one-of-a-kind customer experience,” Hardin said. “We learned a lot from a Valley perspective to make these businesses work. We try to spend the bulk of our time learning what makes our customers comfortable.”
Valley Pure’s Woodlake location sees about 700 people a day, which is the estimated foot traffic Lemoore should expect, Hardin said. The cannabis company plans to hire 12 to 16 local employees if it were to receive one of Lemoore’s dispensary permits.
The city council also approved the two year lease of the train depot on 308 E St. to Valley Pure. If the company received a dispensary permit, it would pay the city $24,000 a year to lease the train depot for its cannabis retail store.
The train depot was leased in the past to the Lemoore Chamber of Commerce until it was damaged by a fire. Valley Pure will repair the fire damage with a $300,000 remodel, Hardin said. The company is also willing to relocate the skate park that is nearby.
Natural Healing Center plans to use the former Bank of America building on 338 West D St. if they were granted the permit, Founder and CEO Helios Dayspring said.
“Cannabis has uplifted my family, friends and the community,” Dayspring said. “I’ve witnessed thousands of people who have been helped by this medicine.”
Natural Healing Center has a beach location in San Luis Obispo. The company likes to pride themselves on its high-end look but prices for everyone, Dayspring said. The Center estimates 500 to 700 people would come to the retail store in Lemoore daily.
The company offers an express service where a customer can order from a phone and pick up in store. If they were selected, they will also pay the city a one-time payment of $200,000, along with $24,000 a year to support community programs.
About 20 or more local employees would be hired, Dayspring said.
The city will now send a letter to the chosen companies to inform them they are still in the process of negotiation.
“I want to beat Hanford to a dispensary,” Olson said. “I think first to the market matters. I know there’s some people who aren’t happy about the locations. But sales tax revenue has flat-lined in the last few years, and cannabis is a kick-start to the economy.”
