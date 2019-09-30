LEMOORE — The Lemoore City Council will have two public hearings regarding cannabis fees and a dispensary permit during its meeting Tuesday night.
The council will accept public comment about the project development agreement and cannabis regulatory permit of Valley Pure Lemoore, LLC. If authorized, City Manager Nathan Olson will sign the agreement and issue the permit, according to a staff report.
On Aug. 20, Lemoore City Council heard from several cannabis companies about their plans to open a cannabis dispensary downtown. The council chose to move forward with companies Valley Pure Lemoore and Natural Healing Center to become the city’s first cannabis dispensaries.
Valley Pure finished the application process earlier this month and the city agreed to lease the train depot building on 308 E St. for its storefront.
In addition to paying the city $24,000 a year, Valley Pure has also agreed to build a fence between the train depot and the public park area and reimburse the city for the relocation of the skate park and Splash Pad.
Valley Pure will also responsible for an annual revenue-raising fee of five percent of gross receipts to the city.
If approved, Valley Pure will have to submit its application to the state. If a license is received, the dispensary will have to open within 45 days or the city has the right to take away the company’s permit.
The council will consider including cannabis fees on the city’s master fee schedule for the second public hearing on Tuesday’s agenda. In order for the city to collect fees associated with cannabis operations, the fees must be included on the schedule, according to a staff report.
Other items on the agenda include voting on 2019 League of California Cities Annual Conference resolutions, establishing Lozano Smith as the city law firm and discussing legal claims from Lemoore residents.
A study session will also be held at 5:30 p.m. before the council’s regular meeting. Julianne Phillips, director of the county’s Division of Water and Natural Resources, will present on the current state of Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) implementation.
