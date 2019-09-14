{{featured_button_text}}
LEMOORE — The Lemoore City Council will consider four consent calendar items including the purchase of a sludge-reducing solution and an annexation resolution during its meeting Tuesday. 

If passed, public Works Director Frank Rivera's resolution will declare the intention to annex Tract 839 (Energy Homes) into Zone 10 of the Public Facilities Maintenance District No. 1, according to a staff report

Tract No. 839 is south of Highway 198, north of Iona Avenue and west of Vine Street. If annexed, it will contain 36 planned single-family residential lots, which are scheduled to be developed by Energy Homes.

If this is approved by council, then the property owners would be mailed ballots for them to vote for or against the annexation.

If property owners approve, they will have to pay a maximum assessment of $497 a year per lot beginning July 2020, when the new fiscal year begins. This fee will cover the cost of the maintenance of the street, streetlights and common area landscaping.

A public hearing will be held on Nov. 5 on the annexation of Zone 10 of the Public Facilities Maintenance District No. 1, the services and the first annual levy of assessments in the added territory.

City staff recommends city council to adopt the resolution, which will ensure property owners cover the costs of their neighborhood infrastructure. According to the staff report, not passing the resolution will put a burden on the city's general fund for the maintenance. 

The council will also consider purchasing a solution from company BIO ENERGIZER to reduce sludge at the city's wastewater treatment ponds. 

City staff has partnered with the company for the past year and a half to target sludge. The solution has already estimated to have biologically removed 106,000 tons of sludge from the lagoons, according to a staff report.

The purchase of the solution will cost $131,000, which is under the city's $150,000 budgeted amount. 

Besides the consent calendar, there is no new business or public hearings on the Lemoore City Council agenda for Tuesday.

