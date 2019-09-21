LEMOORE — The Lemoore City Council announced Thursday that a public hearing will be held on Oct. 1 focusing on the project development agreement and regulatory permit for cannabis company Valley Pure Lemoore.
The hearing will be held during the council’s next regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. and the public is encouraged to comment on the agreement and permit. If approved, Valley Pure will move forward with the process to open up Lemoore’s first cannabis dispensary.
Valley Pure plans to rent the train depot building on 308 E St. from the city for the dispensary.
The building was leased in the past to the Lemoore Chamber of Commerce until it was damaged by a fire. Valley Pure will repair the fire damage with a $300,000 remodel, said General Manager Wes Hardin in his original presentation to council.
Several Lemoore residents were worried about the train depot’s location to the nearby skate park and Splash Pad during Valley Pure’s presentation in August.
According to the city’s project development agreement, Valley Pure would reimburse a proportional share - at minimum 50 percent and at maximum 100 percent - to the city to relocate both family-friendly areas.
The relocation of the skate park is estimated at $500,000 and the relocation of the splash pad is estimated at $200,000. The city will bid and manage the projects to completion, according to the agreement.
The cannabis company will have to pay the city a fee of $24,000 a year for the lease of the building.
In order to start operating, Valley Pure will also have to construct a fence between the public park area and the entry and driveway located to the west.
City Manager Nathan Olson said that once Valley Pure submits its application to the state, it will take anywhere from 30 to 60 days for the state to contact the city of Lemoore for the cannabis regulatory permit in order to give Valley Pure it's dispensary license.
If Valley Pure receives its license, it has 45 days to open the dispensary location, according to the project development agreement. If they don’t open within 45 days, the city has the right to take away its regulatory permit.
Natural Healing Center is still in the application process for Lemoore’s second dispensary location, Olson said. The company plans to use the former Bank of America building on 338 West D St. if granted the permit.
The public is able to view Valley Pure’s complete project development agreement and cannabis regulatory permit in person at the Office of the Community Development Department at 711 W. Cinnamon Dr.
