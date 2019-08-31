{{featured_button_text}}
LEMOORE — The Lemoore City Council will meet Tuesday to discuss one public hearing and one item of new business. 

The public hearing will feature the recommendation of adding cannabis fees to the city master fee schedule, according to meeting agenda. 

On July 2, city council approved an ordinance allowing cannabis operations within city limits. In order for the city to collect fees associated with cannabis operations, fees must be included in the master fee schedule. 

In new business, city council members will be re-appointed to positions on regional boards and committees to serve as liaisons and voting members.

Each council member submitted a list of requested appointments. 

A study session will also be held at 5:30 p.m. before the council meeting to discuss the overview of a refuse rate study.

Refuse rates were last updated in 2009. Newly implemented costs associated with meeting more stringent state regulations and service mandates requires the city to establish new rates for commercial recycling and commercial food-waste collection programs.

The council will also be reviewing rates for existing services since costs to provide the service have increased in the past 10 years. 

The regular council meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the council chambers, 429 C St.

