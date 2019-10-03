LEMOORE — The city of Lemoore is one step closer to receiving its first cannabis dispensary.
The Lemoore City Council granted Valley Pure Lemoore, LLC a regulatory permit and authorized its planning development agreement during the council meeting Tuesday night.
Valley Pure is scheduled to open its doors at the train depot building, located on 308 E. St., 45 days after the state issues its license. This can take anywhere from two to eight weeks, City Manager Nathan Olson said.
There was lengthy discussion during Tuesday’s meeting on whether the skate park and Splash Pad, which neighbor the depot, should be moved or not.
The planning development agreement that was approved Tuesday states that Valley Pure will pay 50 percent of the skate park and splash pad relocation, which caps at $700,000. The other cannabis dispensary, which hasn’t been approved yet, would pay the remaining 50 percent.
If the other company would back out, Valley Pure will pay the full relocation price, but the city can’t issue a second regulatory dispensary permit for three years, according to the agreement.
Olson said while nothing is final, he is planning on leaving both family-friendly areas to coexist with the dispensary for a trial period.
City staff will have to have more discussions with the public before making a final decision on relocation, he said.
“The local jurisdiction has the ability to change the 600-foot rule if they choose to,” Olson said. “So you could have the skate park stay exactly where it’s at and not move it.”
Currently, a cannabis dispensary must be 600 feet away from any existing school, daycare center or youth center as defined by state law.
“In Woodlake, the recreation center is 60 feet behind our building, with kids there all day,” said a Valley Pure representative during the council meeting. “We don’t have any problems. We have increased security with cameras; nobody is loitering around. We just want you guys to know we are here to support you guys.”
The cannabis company also agreed to reimburse the city for the property around the train depot building, which is leased from Union Pacific. Valley Pure is willing to pay up to $5,500 a year for the land.
It is estimated that Lemoore will receive around $500,000 a year in sales tax revenue from the Valley Pure dispensary, Olson said. This is a 25 percent increase from the city’s average $2 million annual sales tax revenue.
In addition to the cannabis public hearing, Lemoore City Council approved cannabis fees to be placed on the master fee schedule during Tuesday’s meeting.
Lemoore Police Chief Darrell Smith also announced that he will be the interim director of the Tulare County Police Academy.
Other future events with council members and city staff include an open forum with Councilmember Christopher Schalde at 6 p.m. Oct. 10 at the city council chambers. City Manager Nathan Olson will also be hosting a round-table discussion at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the CMC’s large conference room on 711 W. Cinnamon Drive.
