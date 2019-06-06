LEMOORE — The Lemoore City Council met Tuesday to discuss one public hearing along with the revised schedule for council meetings.
Woodside Homes requested a planned unit development that would allow homes in the Brisbane East subdivision to have a minimum 5-foot side yard setback for two-story homes instead of the standard 10 feet.
The council approved the development to advance to a second reading at the next council meeting on June 18.
The development would allow two-story homes to have 5-foot side yards, leaving 10 feet between each house, said Community Development Director Judy Holwell.
This would permit homeowners to build a three car garage or a cement pad on the side of their house, Holwell said. Certain Lemoore residences already have 5-foot side yards setbacks, with some even at 4-feet.
Another important item the council voted on was the resolution to revise the council meeting schedule.
Councilman David Brown originally introduced the idea to decrease city council meetings from twice a month to once a month, he said. The council approved the resolution for the 2019-2020 year and the remainder of this year. Changes will start Aug. 1.
If there needs to be additional discussion, special meetings will be scheduled. There was no new business.
The next meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. on June 18 at the Lemoore Council Chambers.
