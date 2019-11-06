{{featured_button_text}}
Venture Place

Several properties in Venture Place and on Commerce Way in Lemoore's industrial park will be used for a Wellsona Partners cannabis cultivation facility.

 Sentinel file photo

LEMOORE — The Lemoore City Council granted a regulatory permit to Wellsona Partners, LLC to operate a cannabis cultivation facility during its meeting Tuesday. 

As a micro-business, Wellsona Partners will operate 14 acres of city land, with four to five of them for cultivation, City Manager Nathan Olson said. The remaining acres will be used for other ventures like manufacturing, distribution and to hold private events.

The cannabis company will not have a storefront, but instead a delivery-only service. It could become the city’s third cannabis business behind Valley Pure Lemoore and NHC Lemoore, if all three receive state licenses. 

“I’m proud of this agreement because it will kickstart development in our industrial park,” Olson said. “So (the city) is growing. This is a good thing for our city and I fully believe that.”

Wellsona Partners plans to use 14 acres leased from Lemoore resident Tom Vorhees in the area of Venture Place and South Commerce Way, according to the planning development agreement. 

The city will receive a little over $200,000 annually in just cultivation fees from the company, Olson said.  The city will also receive 1% of all gross receipts generated from distribution products and 5% of gross receipts for all other activities. 

Council also approved the annexation of Zone 10 of the Public Facilities Maintenance District (PFMD) No. 1 and the first annual levy of assessments in the added territory in a public hearing. 

The majority of property owners affected were in favor of the annexation and assessments that will be levied on the lots, which are generally located south of Highway 198, north of Iona Avenue and west of Vine Street. 

The maximum annual assessment of $497 that will be applied per lot will cover upkeep of the neighborhood, including landscaping and irrigation. 

Additionally, city council approved the notification to residents about an increase in refuse rates

An average Lemoore citizen currently pays $23 a month for the standard trash/recycle cart service, according to city documents

The city is proposing an increase of 30%, which is about $7. There would be an additional increase of 3% every year following for inflation.

The next step in the process will take place on Jan. 21, when Lemoore City Council will have the option to approve the official rate increase. If approved, the new rates would be in effect by Feb. 1. 

All other items of new business, resolutions in the meeting’s public hearings and the entire consent calendar were also approved. 

