LEMOORE — The Lemoore City Council met Tuesday night and approved all consent calendar items, including a new city purchase and territory annexation.
The council approved the purchase of a solution from the company BIO ENERGIZER to reduce sludge at the city's wastewater treatment ponds.
The purchase of the solution will cost $131,000, which is under the city's $150,000 budgeted amount.
The council also approved an annexation and levy of assessments for a territory in Lemoore.
Property owners of Tract No. 839, which is south of Highway 198, north of Iona Avenue and west of Vine Street, will be mailed ballots for them to vote for or against the annexation.
If annexed, it will contain 36 planned single-family residential lots, which are scheduled to be developed by Energy Homes, according to a staff report.
If property owners approve, they will have to pay a maximum assessment of $497 a year per lot beginning July 2020, when the new fiscal year begins. This fee will cover the cost of the maintenance of the street, streetlights and common area landscaping.
You have free articles remaining.
A public hearing will be held on Nov. 5 on the annexation and assessments.
During Tuesday's meeting, Councilmember Christopher Scalde announced he will be hosting an open forum on Oct. 10 at 6 p.m., with the location to be determined. Scalde was appointed as the District C representative on council after Chad Billingsley resigned in July.
City Manager Nathan Olson will also be hosting a community round table on Oct. 3 at 5:30 p.m at the CMC conference room at 711 W. Cinnamon Dr.
The council elected Mayor Eddie Neal as the voting representative at the League of California Cities 2019 conference. Councilmember Stuart Lyons was appointed as an alternate.
At the end of Tuesday's meeting, Neal asked for a consensus from council to perform a study session on a building at 400 W. D St. He said that the historical building was the first bank in Lemoore and wants it refurbished.
Before the regular council meeting, Lemoore City Council held a closed session meeting regarding City Attorney Jenell Van Bindsbergen's performance. They announced there was nothing to report from the closed session.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.