LEMOORE — Lemoore City Council members were appointed to several local boards and committees during the council meeting Tuesday night.

City council members serve as representatives on 19 county and state boards, according to a staff report. Only council can appoint themselves on 17 of the organizations.

Before the regular meeting, each council member submitted their preferences on boards along with an alternate in case they wouldn’t be able to attend a meeting. If the alternate can’t attend, Mayor Pro Tem John Plourde will serve as an extra alternate.

Plourde crafted the new list of appointments on Friday. The council approved the complete list during Tuesday’s meeting as the only item of new business.

“I tried to balance everyone with primary and alternate slots,” Plourde said. “A lot of people wanted to stay on the same committee they were on before, and I think everyone has a balanced workload.”

A public hearing that was previously scheduled for Tuesday was continued to the city council meeting on Oct. 1. The hearing features the recommendation of adding cannabis fees to the city master fee schedule, according to meeting agenda.

On July 2, city council approved an ordinance allowing cannabis operations within city limits. In order for the city to collect fees associated with cannabis operations, fees must be included in the master fee schedule.

City Manager Nathan Olson also announced that the city just received a 90-day notice from the South Fork Kings Groundwater Sustainability Agency (GSA). The organization will be holding its own public hearing about the groundwater sustainability plan at 10 a.m. on Dec. 2 at the Kings County Board of Supervisors Chambers. 

The public will have the opportunity to make comments on the plan, which includes guidelines on how the Tulare Lake Subbasin “will avoid the adverse effects of overdraft and achieve balanced levels of groundwater to reach sustainability,'' according to the GSA website.

The state mandates that the plan be submitted by Jan. 31, 2020.

The following list contains the council’s appointments, with the primary representative listed first:

Cross Valley Rail Corridor Joint Powers Authority

  • John Plourde, Eddie Neal

Indian Gaming Local Community Benefit Committee

  • Eddie Neal, Chris Schalde

Kings Community Action Organization (KCAO)

  • Stuart Lyons, Chris Schalde

Kings County Area Public Transit Authority (KCAPTA)

  • Dave Brown, John Plourde

Kings County Association of Governments (KCAG)

  • Dave Brown, John Plourde

Kings County Commission on Aging

  • Stuart Lyons, Eddie Neal

Kings County Economic Development Committee

  • Chris Schalde, Dave Brown

Kings County Emergency Shelter and Food Committee

  • Eddie Neal, Stuart Lyons

Kings County Gang Awareness Advisory Committee

  • Chris Schalde, Stuart Lyons

Kings County Vehicle Abatement Committee

  • Dave Brown, John Plourde

Kings Mosquito Abatement District

  • Eddie Neal, Stuart Lyons

Kings Waste & Recycling Authority Board

  • Eddie Neal, Stuart Lyons

Lemoore Finance Committee

  • John Plourde, Chris Schalde

LVFD Qualification Review Committee

  • John Plourde, Dave Brown

San Joaquin Valley Air Quality Board Special City Selection Committee

  • John Plourde, Chris Schalde 

South Fork Kings Sustainable Groundwater Management Act JPA Board

  • Dave Brown, John Plourde 

League of California Cities 

  • Eddie Neal, John Plourde

