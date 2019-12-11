{{featured_button_text}}

LEMOORE – The Lemoore Chamber of Commerce will honor award-winning members of the community at its 62nd annual gala on Friday, Jan. 27.

The gala is scheduled for 6-10 p.m. at the Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino, in the third floor bingo hall.

The award winners will be as follows:

Citizen of the Year: Former West Hills Chancellor Frank Gornick

Business of the Year: The Surf Ranch

Organization of the Year: Navy Marine Corps Relief Society

Public Safety Individual of the Year: Former Lemoore Chief of Police Darrell Smith

The inaugural Chariman’s Award, honoring an outstanding member of the Chamber’s board, will go to William Parry.

The awards ceremony will be preceded by a silent auction, dinner and a socialization hour.

Tickets for the gala are $55 until Jan. 2, at which point the price rises to $65. Sponsorships for the gala are also available. Tables of 10 can be reserved for $550.

For more information, visit www.lemoorechamberofcommerce.com.

