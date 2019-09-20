LEMOORE — The World Surf League’s Freshwater Pro and the NAS Lemoore Air Show are putting Lemoore on the map.
Over 200,000 people are expected to be visiting Lemoore and the surrounding area over the weekend, City Manager Nathan Olson said.
“(Both events) definitely have all of our hotels booked and our restaurants full,” he said.
Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino, one of the main hotels servicing the Lemoore area, is fully booked Friday and Saturday, Director of Marketing Rojelio Morales said.
Surfers competing in the Freshwater Pro reserved almost 190 rooms on Friday and 150 rooms on Saturday. Morales estimated that about 20 additional rooms were reserved from fans attending the event this weekend.
“Last year the event was over the Labor Day weekend and we displaced guests that wanted to stay here for the three-day weekend,” Morales said in an email. “This year the event was the third weekend in September giving us the best of both worlds.”
Tachi Palace saw an increase of bookings even a week ago, he said. The hotel and casino is also providing free parking and shuttles to the Freshwater Pro during the whole competition.
Lemoore restaurants are also gearing up to be busier than ever, said General Manager of The Vineyard Restaurant Joe Jones.
“Last year we got a lot of surf fans who came in for both breakfast and dinner,” Jones said. “Some surfers already came this morning, though we haven’t had any fans yet. But we will get really busy this weekend.”
The Vineyard Restaurant sits between Best Western Inn & Suites and the Travelodge, which are both fully booked for the airshow and Freshwater Pro, Jones said.
If visitors are interested in dining at The Vineyard, Jones recommends making a reservation if there is a party more than four people because of the increased traffic.
This year marks the second time Lemoore is hosting the Freshwater Pro at the Surf Ranch. The Lemoore Air Show is also coming back after an eight-year hiatus.
The city tried not to schedule the two events on the same weekend, Olson said. But when he tried to change the dates, he was told it was already set in stone.
The Freshwater Pro will be open to visitors with VIP passes on Friday and to general admission ticket holders on Saturday. It is being held at Kelly Slater Wave Company’s Surf Ranch at 18556 Jackson Ave. in Lemoore.
Flying at the Lemoore Air Show will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday on the NAS Lemoore base at 700 Avenger Ave. The event’s main feature are performances from the Navy’s Blue Angels.
For more information about the two events, visit www.lemooreairshow.com/ and www.wslfreshwaterpro.com/.
