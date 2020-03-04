Lemoore author releases conclusion of trilogy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Throughout the course of the books, the group of survivors discover what may be an “ancient” technology that could kick-start the valley’s rain cycles again, ushering in an age of regrowth throughout the barren landscape.

In writing the series, Bellwood was inspired by the Young Adult – or YA – genre, but wanted to add her own spin to it.

“I love the fantasy, I love the adventure, I love the strong heroines. But that genre is a little bit below me maturity-wise,” she said.

Wanting to utilize tropes from the ever-popular YA genre in the “Candomble Guard” series, she added in more mature content and complex ideas that would appeal to more mature readers who want a little extra sizzle on their steak.

That recipe has been a hit with readers. The first book in the series, “Daring” currently holds a 4.9/5 rating on Amazon.

“I’ve been contacted by people who have already read [‘Beginning’] already and said, ‘I don’t want it to be over,’” she said.

Bellwood said that she may one day be inspired to return to the world of the Candomble Guard. For now, though, she has other ideas swirling about and is currently working on a new book.