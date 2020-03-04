Lemoore author releases conclusion of trilogy

HANFORD – The end is merely the beginning for local author Danielle Bellwood.
Released in January, “Beginning” is the third and final book in the Bellwood’s “Candomble Guard” trilogy.
“I called the last book ‘Beginning’ because it’s about a new beginning. [The characters] are trying to fix things and make the world what it once was,” said Lemoore author Bellwood.
The book is currently available in print and e-book form on Amazon and locally at My Eyes Y Corazon, which is located at 300 N. Irwin St., Hanford.
“Beginning” wraps up a trilogy that began with “Daring,” which was released only two years ago.
“I feel like I’m turning them out pretty quick,” she joked.
The books follow the story of a group of survivors who are dealing with the fact that their once-fertile valley has become a dried-up wasteland. The dystopian story, set in in the not-too-distant future, deals with aspects of life that anyone familiar with the Central Valley will immediately understand – including the importance of farming and the military – and the trials and tribulations that go with both.
“Living here in California, we’re very exposed to – what I feel is – climate change. You can see it in the fields of dead trees and the rivers that are dried up,” she said.
Throughout the course of the books, the group of survivors discover what may be an “ancient” technology that could kick-start the valley’s rain cycles again, ushering in an age of regrowth throughout the barren landscape.
In writing the series, Bellwood was inspired by the Young Adult – or YA – genre, but wanted to add her own spin to it.
“I love the fantasy, I love the adventure, I love the strong heroines. But that genre is a little bit below me maturity-wise,” she said.
Wanting to utilize tropes from the ever-popular YA genre in the “Candomble Guard” series, she added in more mature content and complex ideas that would appeal to more mature readers who want a little extra sizzle on their steak.
That recipe has been a hit with readers. The first book in the series, “Daring” currently holds a 4.9/5 rating on Amazon.
“I’ve been contacted by people who have already read [‘Beginning’] already and said, ‘I don’t want it to be over,’” she said.
Bellwood said that she may one day be inspired to return to the world of the Candomble Guard. For now, though, she has other ideas swirling about and is currently working on a new book.
Jean-Paul Sartre’s existentialist play, “No Exit,” asserts that Hell isn’t all fiery lakes and demons with pitchforks – it’s being stuck in a room for all eternity with someone you don’t particularly enjoy. That idea is the jumping off point for Bellwood’s next book, “Hell is Other People,” which she expects to release later this year. She describes the book as avant-garde science fiction.
“It’s very different, but I’m excited with where it’s going,” she said.
Contact the reporter at pbowman@hanfordsentinel.com.